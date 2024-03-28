EpicQuest Education's Davis University Student Association Among World-Class Universities Including Ivy League Schools Invited to Attend the First International Student Congress in China

EEIQ's Successful Internationalization Strategy Leads to Davis University's Prominence Among the World's Elite Universities

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), ("EpicQuest Education", "EEIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of higher education for domestic and international students in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced today that its Chinese student association has been invited to attend the first International Student Congress to be held in China in August of 2024; the first time that that the organization will hold its annual meeting in China.

Diane Brunner, President of Davis University, commented, "We believe that the participation of Davis' Chinese student association in this global event reflects our increased focus on international recruiting and enhanced globalized education. Internalization is a key element of our strategic plan, and integral to our operating philosophy as also witnessed by our numerous internationalization collaborations. We anticipate that our new recruiting office in Sri Lanka that covers the Southeast Asia and Middle East student market will further our mission to provide career focused programs that ensure our students gain marketable skills to be used in the workplace."

The universities invited to attend the International Student Congress in China include the best in the world. These include all of the Ivy League schools as well as MIT and Stanford among many other top schools in the US. UK universities include Oxford and Cambridge among many others, and the most prominent universities from Canada, Europe and Asia are also being invited to attend.

EpicQuest Education's Mission of Internationalization

The Company believes that internationalization is a key element of its strategic growth plan. EpicQuest Education's growth plan is to have its operated colleges, Davis University and EduGlobal College, become increasingly focused on international recruiting and enhanced globalized learning to its students as well as pathways to achieve university degrees. The Company's strategic growth plan is to achieve international expansion and establish EEIQ as a truly international service provider of higher learning.

About Davis University

Davis University ("Davis") is a private career-training university located in Toledo, Ohio. Davis offers a specialized professional career training curriculum in numerous fields, and its mission is to provide marketable skills that enhance the employability of its graduates. Davis offers coursework flexibility to ensure program success as well as externship opportunities that provide its student population with real-world skill sets prior to graduation. In addition to its offering numerous two-year Associates degree programs and a four-year Bachelor of Science in Business degree, Davis has agreements with several four-year US universities for 'transfer pathways' that pave the way for its associate degree students to gain admission with the ability to transfer earned course credits. Davis University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio State Board of Career University and Schools with programs authorized by the Ohio Board of Higher Education. For more information, please visit https://davisuniversity.edu/.

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and University degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal University, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis University, a career training University located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. EpicQuest Education recently established a wholly owned subsidiary, Gilmore Inv LLC, in Ohio, that will offer international educational programs related to kinesiology and recreation education. The Company also established a company in Ohio, SouthGilmore LLC that has been formed to organize sports-related entertainment projects, which is 40% owned by Gilmore. For more information, please visit www.epicquesteducation.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contacts:

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

+1 513-649-8350

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David Rudnick

+1 646-694-8538

[email protected]

Source: EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

SOURCE EpicQuest Education Group International Limited