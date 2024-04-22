EpicQuest Education's EduGobal College Approved for Two New Co-Op Programs

EduGlobal's PTIB-Approved Programs Tripled and All Academic Programs Increased by 50%

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), ("EpicQuest Education", "EEIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of higher education for domestic and international students in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that on March 28, 2024, two new cooperative ("co-op") diploma programs at EduGlobal College ("EduGlobal") have been approved by Private Training Institutions Branch ("PTIB") of British Columbia, which regulates private training institutions. The co-op program entails students alternating between attending academic semesters at EduGlobal with working at paid, full-time jobs, and are scheduled to commence for the Fall semester in September 2024.

Jeff Romonko, Campus Director of EduGlobal College, commented, "With today's increasing trend of college-age people foregoing college for full-time jobs, we believe that EduGlobal's new co-op programs are ideal for students who may not ordinarily pursue higher education as it provides them with a great hybrid approach and a high return on investment. Given this dynamic, we are very pleased to have received the approvals from the PTIB since it also gives us the opportunity to dramatically expand the student population that we serve."

"As tuition costs can deter or delay students from achieving their academic goals, co-op programs can keep students on track to achieve their degrees in a timely fashion. In addition, co-op programs can result in students receiving full-time employment offers at these same firms as soon as students complete their academic programs. We are very pleased to offer the two new co-op programs since it reinforces our value proposition of providing skills-based educations at both EduGlobal and Davis University," concluded EduGlobal Campus Director Jeff Romonko.

The two co-op programs are for a two-year Business Studies Diploma and a one-year Business Studies Certificate. Both programs require students to alternate semesters between attending academic semesters with placement at paid, full-time jobs. The two new programs adds to the program that EduGlobal had been offering, and both programs are designed with international students in mind, featuring a blend of delivery methods to accommodate different time zones and learning preferences. This format supports EduGlobal College's strategy to make quality Canadian education accessible to students from around the globe.

EduGlobal's co-op programs are a cornerstone of our commitment to career readiness, integrating classroom studies with real-world work experience. This approach not only enhances learning but also significantly improves EduGlobal's graduates' employability and integration into the Canadian business environment. The Company believes that the new co-op programs are in perfect alignment with its core mission of providing practical educational programming to help students secure sustainable, well-paying jobs.

About EduGlobal College

EduGlobal College is a private college located in the Metro Vancouver area, British Columbia. EduGlobal College provides English language programs for international students who are seeking academic and career advancement and specializes in English for Academic Purposes (EAP) programs (also known as English as a Second Language, or ESL, programs) that focus on helping international students acquire the advanced competencies in academic English that will be necessary for them to complete their degree programs. In tandem with its EAP program, EduGlobal College offers first-year university courses and a Master's Academic Preparation Program to help prepare international students who have completed a bachelor's degree and aspire to pursue graduate studies at a Canadian university. EduGlobal College also offers students an innovative model for bridging the gap between private and public sector post-secondary education in Canada through its pathway program, and a co-op program where students alternate between attending academic semesters at EduGlobal with working at paid, full-time jobs. EduGlobal College is approved by The Private Training Institutions Branch (PTIB) of the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training in the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit https://eduglobalcollege.com/.

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and University degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal University, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis University, a career training University located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. EpicQuest Education recently established a wholly owned subsidiary, Gilmore Inv LLC, in Ohio, that will offer international educational programs related to kinesiology and recreation education. The Company also established a company in Ohio, SouthGilmore LLC that has been formed to organize sports-related entertainment projects, which is 40% owned by Gilmore. For more information, please visit www.epicquesteducation.com/ .

