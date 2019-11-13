EPIC's Betsey Brewer honored with Ramsden/Sullivan Memorial Award from the Independent Insurance Brokers and Agents of California

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Betsey L. Brewer, CPCU was honored recently with the distinguished Ramsden/Sullivan Memorial Award. This award was bestowed upon Brewer for her long history of service and support in the insurance industry and the community.

Brewer is a principal with EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants Pasadena, California office. She has made significant impact in the industry during her career including serving in various capacities on a number of associations. She is a founding board member of the Board of University of Southern California (USC) Risk Management Advisory Council. Brewer is an advocate and promoter of insurance and risk management education. Brewer is a past president of the National CPCU Society. In addition to her service in the insurance community, she is active with the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles. She has been honored by her peers with the Rie Sharp Insurance Person of the Year (1998) and with the CPCU Society Leadership Recognition Award (1999).

The Ramsden/Sullivan award is the most prestigious award given annually by the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of California. This honor is only given to one person each year who has exemplified the highest caliber of service to the Independent Agency System, the insurance industry and the community. In her over 30 years of service and active participation in the industry Brewer embodies all of the traits to achieve this high honor.

Scott Davis, President of EPIC's National Specialty Practice., said, "We are fortunate to have someone of Betsey's caliber as a member or our organization and community. She has and will continue to make her mark and elevate us all. Congratulations on receiving this honor."

