EPIC's Chuck Simpson to Present at AESC Safety, Wireline, Trucking Conference & Tradeshow

Simpson will present on "Update – ANSI Z390 Hydrogen Sulfide Training Requirements." A recognized expert in Hydrogen Sulfide safety practices and training, Simpson led the revision effort as the American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE) Hydrogen Sulfide Safety Training Committee's Chairman. Simpson served as Vice-Chairman of the committee from 1994 until his appointment as Chairman in 2015.

Click here to see the full agenda.

About the Association of Energy Service Companies (AESC)

The Association of Energy Service Companies (AESC) is the premier association of the energy service industry. It provides information and assistance to members in many important areas of the industry including management and safety conferences, cooperation with industry organizations, safety and training materials, technology developments, meetings with government officials, safety statistics program and more.

About Chuck Simpson, senior risk control consultant

Chuck Simpson is a health and safety professional with more than 30 years of experience helping companies develop and implement risk management systems in a variety of industries.

Prior to joining EPIC, Simpson served as president of Work Safe International, LLC where he worked on both on- and off-shore projects in the United States, Mexico, Canada, South America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Simpson has experience in the sulfur operations, pipeline, fabrication, oil and gas drilling, vessel operations and food processing industries. He is a certified safety professional (CSP) and a widely recognized expert on Contractor Safety Management, OSHA Recordkeeping and Hydrogen Sulfide Safety.

Simpson has presented lectures at the ASSE Safety Professional Development Conference and Exposition, OSHA Oil and Gas Safety Conference, the International Conference on Offshore Safety, the Gulf Coast Safety and Training Group, and the Sulphur Institute's Sulphur World Symposium in the United Arab Emirates.

Simpson is an active participant in the ASSE, Gulf Coast Safety Training Group and serves as Chairman for the ANSI Z390 Hydrogen Sulfide Training Committee. He earned his bachelor's degree in international studies from the University of South Alabama.

About EPIC

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit www.epicbrokers.com.

*PHOTO for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-0825-Chuck-Simpson-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epics-chuck-simpson-to-present-at-aesc-safety-wireline-trucking-conference--tradeshow-300629137.html

SOURCE EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related Links

http://www.epicbrokers.com

