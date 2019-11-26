EPIC's Kelly Geary Named National Executive Risk & Cyber Practice Leader

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Kelly Geary has been named National Executive Risk & Cyber Practice Leader. Geary and her team bring deep knowledge and expertise in Cyber and Executive Risk to EPIC and their clients with an average of over 25 years of experience.

Geary has spent the past 20 years focused on Cyber and Executive Risk solutions for organizations. In her role as practice leader, she will lead and direct all cyber and executive risk initiatives across the organization. Geary will also focus on privacy related legal and regulatory changes impacting the organization. She will also provide support in risk management counseling and claims advocacy as part of the Lemme Group, a division of EPIC. She is a frequent speaker at industry conferences on cyber and executive risk exposures and liability. Geary understands the importance of building a strong collaborative team to deliver the best for our clients.

Scott Davis, President of EPIC's National Specialty Practice, said, "We are fortunate to have someone of Kelly's knowledge and expertise leading our Executive & Cyber Risk Practice. She is the right person to help continue to build the team of professionals focused on protecting our clients in the ever growing cyber and executive risk space."

