EPIC's Kevin Ach and Walter Palmer to Moderate Executive Afternoon Session on Loss Prevention at NRF Protect

Ach and Palmer will moderate the session that will include Captain Chad Fleming of Team Never Quit and Senior Vice President, Chief Security Officer Michael Mason of Verizon Communications.

Specifically designed for senior level loss prevention and asset protection professionals, Executive Afternoon offers interactive discussion, expert insights and takeaways and exclusive peer-to-peer networking. The program considers topics that help keep pace with the rapidly changing expectations and challenges currently facing this profession, and new dependencies on others in the business to effect change.

Click here for additional information on the Executive Afternoon at NRF Protect: https://nrfprotect.nrf.com/session/executive-afternoon

About NRF Protect:

NRF Protect is the largest retail and restaurant loss prevention event in North America. LP professionals gather annually to equip themselves with valuable industry knowledge, techniques and the latest technologies so they can tackle their biggest loss prevention challenges.

With two and half days of educational sessions, networking opportunities and an extensive EXPO Hall, attendees will leave feeling informed and confident in their ability to protect the people, assets and brands they serve.

About Kevin Ach, vice president, risk assurance, EPIC Integrated Risk Solutions:

Kevin Ach is a global leader in the loss prevention industry with over 18 years of experience in retail operations, supply chain, internal audit and international operations. As the Vice President, Risk Assurance for EPIC Integrated Risk Solutions, Ach assists organizations in risk mitigation, process improvements and operational efficiencies in the areas of Risk Management, Cybersecurity, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity, Internal Audit and Loss Prevention.

Prior to joining EPIC, Ach was the senior director of retail loss prevention and safety for Office Depot Inc., overseeing loss prevention and safety activities for over 1,500 retail stores. Ach has also held varying management positions in supply chain, international retail operations, B2B and internal audit during his career. Prior to joining Office Depot, Ach worked for Arthur Andersen as an Information Systems consultant in Houston, TX.

Ach has been actively engaged in the loss prevention industry as a speaker on numerous occasions at National Retail Federation conferences. He has also been an active member of the Loss Prevention Research Council and was a key player in the creation of an industry mentoring program for loss prevention practitioners.

Ach earned his B.S. degree in Systems Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and proudly served our country for four years as an Officer in the US Army's Signal Corps branch. Ach is a Board Member of the West Point Society of the Palm Beaches. He holds the LPC certification through the Loss Prevention Foundation. Ach currently resides in Boynton Beach, FL with his wife and four children.

About Walter Palmer, practice leader, EPIC Integrated Risk Solutions:

Walter Palmer is recognized as a leading consultant in the Loss Prevention industry and provides strategic guidance, research and training programs for some of the leading retail brands in the world. He has been an invited speaker at more than 100 conferences around the globe and has authored over 60 articles for industry and mainstream media.

Palmer earned his B.S. degree in Security and Loss Prevention with a minor in Fire Safety Engineering from Eastern Kentucky University. He is a Certified Fraud Examiner and Certified Forensic Interviewer. He is a contributing writer for LP Magazine, serves on the Advisory Board for the International Association of Interviewers, and serves on the Advisory Committee for the National Shoplifting Prevention Coalition. In addition, Palmer is actively involved in the field of professional development and training and is a member of the Association for Talent Development, the International Society for Performance Improvement and the Society for Human Resource Management.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit www.epicbrokers.com.

