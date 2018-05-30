EPIC's Marketing, Communications and Design Team Wins Three 2018 Communicator Awards

"We are proud to be recognized for a third consecutive year for our team's commitment to creating content that effectively communicates EPIC's values internally, to our clients, and to the larger marketplace," said Dave Hock, senior vice president of marketing and communications at EPIC. "This recognition validates the hard work and dedication of our team, led by VP of Marketing & Communications Meg Sneddon and Creative Services Director Nancy Phun, who consistently deliver creative, visually stunning, impactful communications."

EPICness the Magazine, Vol. 5 – 10 Year Anniversary Edition, an internal semi-annual news magazine, was selected for the Award of Excellence, the highest honor, in the Design Features – Overall Design category as well as the Award of Distinction in the Magazine – Special Edition category. EPIC's Wellness Calendar, a resource for providing health and wellness tips throughout the year, was selected for the Award of Distinction in the Collateral – Calendar category.

The Award of Excellence, the highest honor, is given to those entrants whose ability to communicate positions them as the best in the field. The Award of Distinction is presented for projects that exceed industry standards in quality and achievement.

Winners were hand-selected by the AIVA (Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts), an invitation-only group consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative and marketing firms.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*Caption: EPIC MarCom Team (L-R): Meg Sneddon, Robyn Torre and Nancy Phun.

