EPIC's Mary Grandy Receives 2019 Joe Quigley Memorial Award

SAN FRANCISCO and SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that EPIC Sacramento-based Vice President of Property & Casualty, Mary Grandy, was the 2019 recipient of the Joe Quigley Memorial Award, conferred annually by the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA). The award was presented to Grandy during the CFMA's Annual Conference and Exhibition in Las Vegas on June 1-5.

In 1999, CFMA's Executive Committee unanimously approved the creation of the Joe Quigley Memorial Award in memory of former national president and the founding member of the Valley of the Sun Chapter, Joe Quigley. Joe's commitment to local chapter activities, and CFMA in general, epitomizes the dedication and commitment of CFMA volunteers.

This Memorial Award recognizes outstanding chapter participation and activity. It is given each year to that CFMA General or Associate Member who exemplifies the following:

Enthusiasm in the promotion of CFMA at the local chapter level

Contribution at the local chapter level (including participation in CFMA functions and committees)

Activities that support CFMA's Mission and Strategic Goals

Consideration for, and service to, fellow CFMA members and the local community

Significant years of contributions to CFMA

Click here for additional details, including a list of past winners.

Said Curt Perata, EPIC's Pacific Region President, "Mary has an amazing effect on her communities. Whether it is her local community, the insurance community, or the construction community, she works tirelessly for all of them. The recipients of these efforts are not the only ones who are better off because of Mary's involvement. Anyone who has worked alongside her in any capacity has benefited from her expertise and her caring, giving spirit, including myself. All of us at EPIC are very pleased and proud to see Mary being further recognized by CFMA in this way."

About EPIC

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,800 team members operating from 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, including inquiries about employment, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*PHOTO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0610s2p-EPIC-at-CFMA-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Joe Quigley Memorial Award presented to Mary Grandy during the CFMA's Annual Conference and Exhibition.

