EPIC's National Marine Operations Bolstered with the Addition of Ivon Friedman in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants (EPIC) announced today that Ivon Friedman has joined the firm's Marine Practice in San Francisco. Friedman will report to EPIC's Risk Management - National Property and Marine Practice Leader, Michael Korn.

Friedman will handle new business development as well as the design, placement and management of marine insurance programs. In particular, he will focus his considerable experience on large, complex ocean cargo programs, including stock throughputs.

Friedman comes to EPIC from the Ocean Marine division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., where he worked for the past seven years as a Managing Director and Account Executive Director for the Northern California and Southwest regions.

"Ivon is skilled in leading underwriting teams to execute risk management strategies for clients with complex and considerable risks," said Korn. "We are thrilled to have him join our team and begin leading the underwriting, production and management of portfolios of business that will include Cargo, Marine Liabilities, Hull & Machinery and Recreational Marine lines, among others."

Ivan Friedman can be reached at ivon.friedman@epicbrokers.com or 415-365-4207.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 2,000 team members operating from more than 70 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $600 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

