EPIC's Philip Westphal to Present on Safe Patient Handling at the California Rural Health Conference

During Westphal's presentation, attendees will learn:

The essential elements of a successful SPHM program

How to identify common areas of opportunity within SPHM programs

Best practices and strategies for improving SPHM program compliance in the rural healthcare environment

The California Rural Health Conference is one of the nation's largest rural health conferences, created for anyone with an interest in rural health care. Health care professionals and executives gather every year to understand and discuss best practices, new ideas, and financial strategies to improve patient care, business performance, and profitability.

This event is co-hosted by the California Association of Rural Health Clinics and California State Rural Health Association. The event will feature guest speakers like Westphal, networking opportunities and discussions on current issues impacting rural healthcare.

Click here for additional information on the California Rural Health Conference: http://www.carhc.org/events/California-Rural-Health-Conference-21/details

About Philip Westphal, risk advisor/broker, EPIC Healthcare Practice

Philip Westphal, EPIC Healthcare Practice risk advisor/broker, is responsible for new business development and the design and management of result-oriented risk management and insurance solutions across the healthcare sector, specializing in hospitals, healthcare clinics, dental offices and senior living facilities.

Prior to joining EPIC, Westphal was director of Employee Safety for BETA Healthcare Group where he was responsible for leading the employee safety team's delivery of loss prevention and safety services to BETA Healthcare Group's worker's compensation clients.

Westphal began his insurance career at Fireman's Fund Insurance Company, where he held a number of positions providing loss control and marketing services to middle-market commercial insurance clients.

Westphal is a graduate of Pepperdine University where he earned a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) Degree in Sports Medicine. Professionally, he holds a designation as a Certified Ergonomic Evaluation Specialist (CEES).

About EPIC

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit www.epicbrokers.com.

