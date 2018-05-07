EPIC's Suzanne McGarey and Kenneth Powell to Present on The Affordable Care Act at Gulf Coast Symposium

In their presentation "The Affordable Care Act," McGarey and Powell will provide attendees with information concerning existing and future compliance considerations under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The session will also cover common pitfalls to avoid when complying with ACA.

Click here to see the full agenda.

About the Gulf Coast Symposium

The Gulf Coast Symposium on HR Issues, produced by HR Houston, is the largest regional conference for HR Professionals on the Gulf Coast, with more than 2,100 practitioners, presenters and providers. Through its 200 sessions the Symposium delivers superior education in Business Management & Strategy, Employee & Labor Relations, International HR, Leadership & Professional Development, Talent Management, and Total Rewards.

About Suzanne McGarey, managing principal, EPIC

Suzanne McGarey joined EPIC in 2001. Today her primary focus is on the firm's delivery of health and welfare consulting and business analytic services. She also provides oversight and integration of services for the company's additional consulting practices. She guides the practice leaders and managing consultants in developing cohesive strategies to advance our clients' business objectives. In addition, she meets with industry leaders and participates on executive advisory councils for the major health insurance carriers to engage in developing trends and represent the issues our clients face.

Her experience at EPIC includes managing the design, funding, administration and communication of employer-sponsored health and welfare plans. She provides expertise on the technical requirements, financial impacts and administrative mandates associated with the Affordable Care Act, as well as its wide-ranging effects on the industry.

McGarey began her career with Towers Perrin, where she worked in both the health and welfare and communications practices and gained experience analyzing employer welfare plans, researching compliance issues and developing employee communications. She later joined Business Health Companies, Inc. to assist in the development of a Houston-based Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), the Houston Healthcare Purchasing Organization (HHPO). Her responsibilities entailed marketing the network and developing ancillary services to assist clients in reducing health care expenditures in self-funded medical plans. McGarey played a key role in the success of the HHPO, which is now a cornerstone of a national network.

McGarey graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She earned the Certified Employee Benefit Specialist (CEBS) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designations and actively served on the board of the Houston Chapter of the International Society of Certified Employee Benefit Specialists (ISCEBS), including as president.

About Kenneth Powell, J.D., compliance consultant, EPIC

Kenneth Powell joined the firm in 2014 to provide guidance on employee benefits, human resources and merger and acquisition issues, as well as employment law. He adds substantial knowledge to the team, particularly compliance with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), which governs employee benefit plans. Kenneth supports EPIC's clients and consulting teams by reviewing plan documents, contracts, and merger and acquisition agreements.

Before joining the firm, Powell served as vice president of ERISA compliance for MBM Advisors, where he was responsible for drafting, restating and amending over 300 qualified retirement plans and managing the firm's staff of compliance consultants. He brought with him seven years of experience advising on plan design, administration, compliance, nondiscrimination, disclosure requirements and mergers and acquisitions.

Powell graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance and management from the University of Houston and later received his Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center. While in law school, Kenneth served as a senior articles editor for the Houston Business and Taw Law Journal and was one of four students to participate in a national negotiations competition through the American Bar Association Law Student Division.

About EPIC

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit www.epicbrokers.com.

