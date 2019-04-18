EPIC's Tiffany McClellan to Present on Designing Benefits Plans at HRE Health & Benefits Leadership Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Regional Director of Employee Benefits Tiffany McClellan, CEBS, will present at the Human Resource Executive (HRE) Health & Benefits Leadership Conference on Thursday, April 25 at 11:30 a.m. at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

HRE Health & Benefits Leadership Conference is an annual gathering of the nation's top HR and benefits professionals. Attendees will gain the foresight needed to create the perfect benefits package and discover strategies that help organizations from various industries and sizes thrive. Industry experts and professionals leading the innovation will share their insight on how to keep your programs fresh and competitive.

McClellan will present on "Designing Benefits to Compete with the Big Dogs – a Tale of a Small-Niche Technology Company" alongside Cari Graham, director of human resources at BlackBag Technologies. In this presentation, McClellan and Graham will describe how to craft a world-class benefits design that's able to educate and engage a virtual workforce in their health and well-being without spending a small fortune.

About Tiffany McClellan, CEBS, regional director of employee benefits

As Regional Director, Employee Benefits, McClellan is focused on growing EPIC's employee benefits consulting practice in Southern California. She believes Human Resource teams bring significant value to their organizations when the HR strategy aligns with the business strategy. The key to developing a successful employee benefits program is determining the types of benefits your unique employee population value and successful employee communication. McClellan helps her clients manage the balance of aggressive financial management and continuing to offer appealing and attractive employee benefits all while remaining in compliance.

About EPIC

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,800 team members operating from 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, including inquiries about employment, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

