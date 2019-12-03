EPIC's Wilson Long Selected for Prestigious SIBF Leadership Academy

SAN FRANCISCO and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Wilson Long of the firm's Birmingham-based National Energy Construction Practice is one of a select group of leaders throughout the U.S. accepted into the SIBF Leadership Academy whereby he will foster and build trusted connections between emerging, high-potential leaders. From conferences in leading international cities to national programs and local events, members expand their understanding of the ever-changing global landscape.

The SIBF Leadership Academy is an intensive, multicultural, and experiential program designed to expand participants' leadership abilities, improve team building, and create and nurture personal and international business relationships. SIBF connects, engages and inspires global leaders to accelerate professional and personal success through lifelong learning and trusted relationships. Furthermore, SIBF creates, delivers and shares first-class international business, social and cultural experiences.

Steve Denton, President, EPIC Holdings, Inc., said, "I was thrilled to learn that Wilson was accepted into the SIBF Leadership Academy. SIBF is a well-respected global organization of top executives, entrepreneurs and professionals that will propel Wilson as a leader and decision maker. Finally, it will ensure he is prepared for a rapidly changing global environment."

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 70 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $730 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

