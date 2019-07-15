EPICTOUCH Company Acquires CPTEL

ELKHART, Kan. and NATCHITOCHES, La., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC TOUCH CO. d/b/a/ EPICTOUCH, a leader in rural broadband in SW Kansas, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of CP-TEL Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, "CP-TEL"), a leading broadband provider in Northwest Louisiana.

Trenton D. Boaldin, CEO of EPICTOUCH said, "The acquisition of CP-TEL, which increases the EPICTOUCH broadband subscriber base by more than fivefold, is a crucial milestone for our company's strategic plan to grow through acquisition and strategic expansion. We look forward to further growing the company and bolstering broadband services across our growing markets."

Richard Gill, President and CEO of CP-TEL stated, "I'm excited at what the synergies of the combined companies will bring to both markets, and new markets as EPICTOUCH expands through additional acquisitions and strategic expansion"

Under the agreement Gill will stay on as the General Manager of CP-TEL. Both Boaldin and Gill are committed to continued growth of the broadband company and have no plans to change the number of employees at either location. EPICTOUCH's Boaldin shared, "Joining the two great teams together is a great combination because both of our family owned companies share similar values and a commitment to the communities we serve."

The acquisition was a stock transaction in which EPICTOUCH will acquired 100% of CP-TEL's shares. The Rural Telephone Finance Cooperative (RTFC) worked closely with EPICTOUCH in financing the acquisition.

About EPICTOUCH

EPICTOUCH is a family business, which has been providing communications service to Elkhart Telephone Company customers since October 1956. EPICTOUCH has established itself in the Elkhart and Liberal, Kansas area as a proven broadband services provider.

EPICTOUCH is a leader in rural broadband, more than just a telephone company, today EPICTOUCH has made the Elkhart community a 100% fiber optics community for in town and out-of-town residents & businesses. EPICTOUCH will continue to be at the forefront of bringing the latest technology to its customers and as always… Bringing Neighbors together.

About CPTEL

Founded in 1933, CP-Tel has grown from a small independent telephone company providing service to the communities of Pleasant Hill and Campti to a progressive independent telecommunications company employing approximately 40 full time staff delivering internet, long distance, cloud computing, and video services with state-of-the-art facilities.

CP-TEL has continued to grow their business by investing in Natchitoches, Sabine, DeSoto and Red River Parishes by expanding and upgrading their fiber-optic network throughout these areas. These investments along with increasing their electronics capabilities allow CP-TEL to be able to offer customers fiber-optic connectivity with fast Ethernet speeds up 1G with no data sharing or throttling.

Their newest offerings are IT services, providing cloud computing capabilities, managed services, hosted applications and security solutions for residential and business customers.

Press Contact:

Jeff Salzer

(405.774.0075)

217977@email4pr.com

SOURCE EPICTOUCH