Epicurean Atlanta To Bring Culinary Adventure To Midtown

Atlanta-based architectural and interior design firm Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio was commissioned to oversee the hotel's design and bring this extraordinary vision to life. The project's interior will reflect an urban foodie and wine lovers' paradise, with the design showcasing swanky finishes and modern style. Upon entering the 178 guest rooms, which includes 22 spacious suites, guests will notice special nods to the city that call attention to the history around them. An array of art and mixed media was specially curated to highlight Atlanta's most-beloved landmarks, including dining destinations like Sweet Auburn Market and Ponce City Market, giving way to the hotel's eclectic and personalized feel. Aside from the local cues, design elements pull inspiration from the hotel's deep-rooted culinary connection with organic tones and textures. Hanging just below the ceiling in the Grand Cru Ballroom, guests will find three-dimensional wooden art installations reminiscent of an entanglement of apple branches, paying homage to Georgia's extensive apple production. Every design element has been carefully planned with thoughtful attention to detail, tying together the culinary threads of Atlanta with the hotel's brand values.

Epicurean Atlanta will offer discerning travelers and locals alike unparalleled amenities for all tastes and appetites. The Epicurean Theatre presents guests the opportunity to watch, learn, experience, and create with award-winning chefs, star mixologists, buzzworthy winemakers and talented artists to bring their inner connoisseur to life. The 1,964-square foot theatre will be equipped with a state-of-the-art kitchen via a partnership with Sub-Zero and Wolf to provide the ultimate playground for culinary discovery. The immersive and exhilarating space will also feature multiple 86" LED TVs with space to accommodate up to 100 attendees. The cutting-edge venue also acts as a customizable event space with an emphasis on versatility, offering teleconferencing and hybrid meeting capabilities. The one-acre Sky Terrace is a one-of-a-kind destination in Atlanta, acting as the epicenter of the vertical development. Located on the ninth floor, this lush outdoor getaway will feature a café, a resort-style swimming pool with temperature-controlled cabanas, and an events lawn. This modern space will sweep guests off their feet with its city views and extravagant charm, creating a picturesque venue.

With over two decades of hospitality management expertise, award-winning business strategist Marc Bauer was brought on as General Manager of the hotel. Bauer has led multiple properties across the Southeast in a variety of roles, achieving unprecedented operating revenue growth, orchestrating million-dollar renovations, and increasing team retention rates, all while winning coveted regional and national awards along the way. Under his guidance, six hotels achieved the highly-reputable AAA Four Diamond Award, and he even secured the Forbes Four Star Award during his time at One Ocean Resort & Spa.

"Atlanta's food scene is on fire and Epicurean Atlanta will bring that culinary interest to the next level," says Bauer. "We're looking to build upon what already makes Midtown great and solidify Atlanta as the ultimate dining destination in the region."

Sara DeBerry was named Director of Sales for the property and will oversee over 11,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. Having most recently served as the Southeast Group Sales Leader for W Hotels, she looks forward to building innovative programs for the emerging hotel project.

