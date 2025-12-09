Epicured and Chicago Fire FC Partner to Deliver Precision Nutrition to MLS Roster

Combining clinical and culinary expertise, The Fire's performance nutrition partner provided nutrition to the team throughout its 2025 regular season and playoff run

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicured Inc., a leading food-is-medicine company, has joined Chicago Fire FC as its proud performance nutrition partner for the MLS Club's First Team, Second Team and Academy. Epicured provided precision nutrition throughout the 2025 season in which Chicago's MLS Club reached the postseason for the first time since 2017.

Chicago Fire + Epicured

Combining clinical and culinary expertise, Epicured provides precision nutrition to the team in the form of meals and snacks designed by the company's registered dieticians and leading chefs to support high-level and competition-ready performance. Epicured develops and produces all of its meals in-house to ensure the utmost clinical and culinary quality and taste.

"We place strong emphasis on nutrition planning for our players," said Darcy Norman, Director of Performance with Chicago Fire FC. "We are thrilled with the performance-fuelling culinary offerings from Epicured, and have received consistent praise from our club for its delicious meals, snacks and wellness juice shots."

This partnership represents Epicured's growing business providing science-backed nutrition to elite athletes across numerous professional sports clubs.

"At Epicured, we believe food is fuel, and high-performing athletes require meals that are tailored to their unique nutritional needs, both before and after practices and matches, and especially when they're on the road," Epicured Co-Founder and CEO Richard Bennett said. "We're excited to be the team's precision nutrition partner."

Contact: Alexandra Weil, [email protected]

About Epicured Inc.

Epicured is a food-is-medicine healthcare company that designs and deploys nutrition solutions that advance both personal and enterprise goals for improved health outcomes. Founded in 2015, Epicured is based in Glen Cove, New York, and reaches the lower 48 United States. Epicured's team provides nutritional services such as health-related social needs screening and navigation, virtual dietetic consults, concierge-level performance, prevention, chronic disease management programs, nutritional and menu design services, and technology-enabled engagement services to build trusted, longitudinal relationships with consumers, beneficiaries, members, and athletes.

In addition to its industry-leading services, Epicured designs, produces, and delivers year-round, seasonal, culturally compelling, and medically tailored foods such as prepared meals, beverages, snacks, and grocery or pantry boxes that advance and engage the consumers Epicured serves via epicured.com or its enterprise contracts. Epicured is vertically integrated and makes all of its products in its owned and managed facilities ensuring clinical and culinary quality and providing the flexibility of supporting small clinical studies to large-scale Medicaid contracts.

Find out more about our vision for advancing food is medicine by visiting www.epicuredinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Chicago Fire FC

The Chicago Fire Football Club (Chicago Fire FC) is an American professional soccer club that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS), the top U.S. domestic league. Founded on October 8, 1997, on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, the Club began play in 1998 as one of the League's first expansion franchises. The Fire have won six major domestic titles, including the 1998 MLS Cup; the 1998, 2000, 2003, and 2006 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups; as well as the 2003 MLS Supporters' Shield. Chicago Fire FC's affiliate team, Chicago Fire II, plays in MLS NEXT Pro, a professional league that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT, the youth academy programs, through to MLS. The Chicago Fire Academy currently features five teams ranging from U-13 to U-18. The Club's charitable arm, the Chicago Fire Foundation, was recognized as ESPN's 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year and has made significant contributions to enhance the lives of disadvantaged youth throughout Chicagoland, providing over $10 million back to the community. The Fire train at the Endeavor Health Performance Center, a $100M state-of-the art-facility and play their home matches at historic Soldier Field. For more information, visit chicagofirefc.com.

SOURCE Epicured Inc.