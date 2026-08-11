Epicured Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Recognition Reflects Food-Is-Medicine Pioneer's Rapid Growth as it Expands Access to Medically Tailored Nutrition Nationwide

GLEN COVE, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicured, one of the nation's leading food-is-medicine companies combating chronic disease, today announced it has been ranked No. 1595 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, placing it in the top third of honorees nationwide. This achievement reflects Epicured's 219% three-year revenue growth, securing its spot as No. 128 in New York State and No. 168 in the Health Care and Medical category.

Scaling access to food-is-medicine: Epicured earns a spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment for the company. Founded in 2016 as the first U.S. meal delivery service built around the low FODMAP diet, Epicured began by serving people managing IBS, IBD, SIBO, and celiac disease. It has since grown into a multi-therapeutic nutrition platform addressing diabetes, cardiovascular disease, renal disease, and other complex or overlapping conditions.

From the outset, Epicured set out to solve a problem millions of patients face every day: food that meets clinical needs is often hard to access, and too often sacrifices quality, flavor, and enjoyment. By combining the expertise of physicians, registered dietitians, culinary experts, and food scientists, Epicured translates clinical evidence into chef-crafted meals people can enjoy at home, ensuring they no longer have to choose between what's medically necessary and what's actually worth eating.

Today, Epicured has expanded beyond direct-to-consumer delivery into commercial healthcare. The company partners with social care networks to deliver medically tailored meals, grocery boxes, and nutrition counseling to Medicaid members across New York through the state's $7.5 billion Section 1115 Waiver, and to PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) programs serving older adults in Massachusetts.

Epicured has also expanded into performance nutrition, serving as the nutrition solutions partner to professional sports organizations, and into pharmaceutical research through its Life Sciences Division, supporting clinical programs across metabolic, gastrointestinal, and rare diseases.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an honor, but what it represents matters more than the recognition itself," said Richard Bennett, CEO and co-founder of Epicured. "We started this company because we saw firsthand how much the right nutrition can change someone's health. A decade later, the idea has grown well beyond what we imagined, not because food-is-medicine is a new concept, but because we've built something clinically rigorous, genuinely accessible, and undeniably effective. This growth is a reflection of our team's relentless focus on connecting food and health in ways that genuinely change people's lives."

The achievement comes as Epicured continues to invest in the infrastructure needed to support its next phase of national growth. The company recently launched a new 30,000 square foot production facility on Staten Island, expanding capacity to meet growing demand for its medically tailored nutrition solutions. Epicured is also advancing plans for a West Coast production facility to further strengthen its national footprint, improve operational efficiency, and enhance its ability to serve partners and consumers across the country.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Epicured

At Epicured, we believe that food IS medicine. Founded in 2016 as the nation's first meal delivery service focused on digestive health, Epicured has since expanded to provide nutrition solutions across commercial and enterprise channels.

Rooted in clinical expertise and culinary excellence, Epicured delivers chef-crafted, medically tailored meals produced in our owned and operated facilities to ensure the highest quality and safety. We also provide integrated nutrition services designed to support chronic disease management and general wellbeing for a diverse population, including self-pay customers, Medicaid programs, and professional sports organizations nationwide.

Find out more about our vision for advancing food-is-medicine by visiting epicured.com or following us on LinkedIn.

About Inc.

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SOURCE Epicured Inc.