Epicured and Chiyo Join Forces to Put Food at the Center of Women's Healthcare

The acquisition will both strengthen and scale Epicured's focus on women's health.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicured Inc. , one of the nation's leading food-is-medicine companies in combating chronic disease, has acquired Chiyo, Inc. , a company dedicated to advancing women's health through stage-specific nutrition.

One mission, together. Welcome to a new era of care.

Nutrition is foundational to a woman's health at every stage of life, from fertility through healthy aging. During the reproductive years, nutrients can maintain healthy ovulation and reverse hormonal imbalances, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis. For women who get pregnant, food is essential for fetal growth and maternal health. And as women transition through perimenopause and menopause, what they eat can make all the difference in regulating metabolism and preventing chronic illnesses like osteoporosis, diabetes and heart disease. Unfortunately, there are few, if any, clinically comprehensive nutrition solutions that address this need until now.

Epicured, the nation's first meal delivery service focused on digestive health, will be integrating Chiyo's evidence-based, nutrient-dense recipes into its menu portfolio to address the full spectrum of women's nutritional needs at every stage of life: hormonal balance, fertility, pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and overall well-being. Women juggle multiple roles throughout their lives – mothers, caregivers, partners, and professionals – and when time is limited, food is usually the first thing that is compromised. The union of Epicured and Chiyo marks a meaningful step towards making women's nutrition a prioritized, accessible, and reimbursable component of U.S. healthcare.

"Chiyo's dedication to clinical and culinary quality impressed me from day one," said Richard Bennett, Co-founder and CEO of Epicured. "Irene Liu and her team share Epicured's commitment to improving lives with respectful, thoughtful, and dignified products and services that are culturally compelling and most importantly, rooted in science. Our investment in Chiyo expands on our early work supporting women through our Managed Medicaid and digestive disease programs."

As part of the acquisition, Chiyo CEO and Co-founder Irene Liu will assume the role of Senior Vice President of Women's Health at Epicured, where she will lead the integration of Chiyo's platform and drive the expansion of Epicured's women's health initiatives. Customers can continue to purchase their favorite Chiyo products directly through wearechiyo.com , ensuring uninterrupted access and service.

"I founded Chiyo because I saw that there was a lack of attention to how deeply nutrition impacts women's health, especially at different stages of life," said Liu. "But the missing piece has always been accessibility: how to bring clinically informed, stage-specific nutrition to more people, not just those who can afford it out of pocket. Partnering with Epicured unlocks that next chapter — allowing Chiyo to pursue payer and Medicaid reimbursement so we can reach the communities who need it most and help make food-is-medicine truly available at scale."

About Epicured Inc.

At Epicured, we believe that food IS medicine. Founded in 2015 as the nation's first meal delivery service focused on digestive health, Epicured has since expanded to provide nutrition solutions across commercial and enterprise channels.



Rooted in clinical expertise and culinary excellence, Epicured delivers chef-crafted, medically tailored meals produced in our owned and operated facilities to ensure the highest quality and safety. We also provide integrated nutrition services designed to support chronic disease management and general wellbeing for a diverse population, including self-pay customers, Medicaid programs, and professional sports organizations nationwide.

Find out more about our vision for advancing food-is-medicine by visiting www.epicuredinc.com or following us on LinkedIn .

About Chiyo, Inc.

Chiyo is a next-generation women's nutrition company redefining what care looks like through an integrative food-is-medicine approach. Rooted in Eastern food therapy and backed by clinical science, we design stage-based and diagnosis-specific programs for acute conditions in women's health — from cycle support and fertility through pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond.

Whether you choose a 4, 6 or 12-week program, Chiyo delivers tailored, fully prepared meals alongside personalized 1:1 coaching with our in-house Registered Dietitian Nutritionists, making therapeutic nutrition practical for modern life. Rapid consumer adoption has positioned Chiyo as the go-to nutrition partner for women's health clinics and birth practitioners nationwide. Chiyo investors include Bread & Butter Ventures, Ingeborg Investments, Peterson Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, Flare Capital, Union Heritage, Swizzle Ventures, ID Ventures, Michigan Rise, 1st Course Capital, Palette Ventures and Dorm Room Fund.

Available across the U.S. at wearechiyo.com .

