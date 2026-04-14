Epicutis Clinical Study Shows 77% Improvement in Skin Appearance -- With Zero Irritation

New Hydrobiome Serum Powered by Patented TCP Molecule Delivers Clinically Validated Results in Redness, Congestion, and Barrier Resilience — Without Disruption

IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicutis®, the professional skincare brand powered by patented biotechnology from Signum Biosciences, today announced the launch of Hydrobiome Serum — a next-generation formulation that redefines how professional skincare addresses redness, congestion, and barrier disruption.

Epicutis Introduces Hydrobiome Serum: A New Generation of Biotech Skincare

In a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study (n=48, 8 weeks) conducted by Princeton Consumer Research, subjects using TCP — the proprietary active at the heart of Hydrobiome Serum — demonstrated a 77% improvement in overall skin appearance from baseline, versus 56% in the comparator group and no measurable improvement in the vehicle control. Critically, not a single participant reported visible irritation, dryness, or discomfort.

That combination — meaningful clinical efficacy with a clean tolerability profile — is what separates Hydrobiome Serum from the aggressive acid-based and retinoid-driven approaches that have dominated the clarity conversation for the past decade.

SKIN IMBALANCE, NOT SKIN TYPE

Most patients presenting with redness, congestion, or uneven skin texture have been defaulting to treatments designed for acne or oiliness — and in doing so, compounding the underlying problem. The conventional response — stronger exfoliants, heavier actives, more aggressive interventions — mistakes the symptom for the condition.

Epicutis reframes the underlying condition as skin imbalance: a state driven by environmental stress, excess sebum, and compromised barrier function, not by genetics or skin type. Hydrobiome Serum is designed to address that root dynamic rather than suppress visible symptoms.

The result is skin that appears clearer, calmer, and measurably more resilient over time — without the inflammation cycle that characterizes many conventional treatments.

"Hydrobiome Serum represents a more intelligent approach to supporting clear, healthy-looking skin. By leveraging our biotechnology platform — built on patented molecules that work at the membrane level — we're helping skin function as it was designed to: balanced, resilient, and self-regulating."

— Maxwell Stock, Founder & CEO, Epicutis

THE SCIENCE: TCP AND MEMBRANE-LEVEL SKIN SIGNALING

At the core of Hydrobiome Serum is TCP, a patented isoprenyl cysteine compound developed by Signum Biosciences through over a decade of research into membrane-level lipid signaling. Signum holds issued U.S. patents (U.S. 8,372,884) covering a novel class of isoprenyl cysteine molecules with demonstrated activity in cellular signaling regulation — supporting the skin's natural mechanisms for maintaining balance and resilience.

Unlike topical anti-inflammatory agents that broadly suppress immune activity, TCP works by modulating the membrane lipid environment involved in the skin's natural regulatory signaling — restoring the skin's own balance rather than overriding it. This mechanism supports:

Maintenance of skin barrier integrity

Hydration balance without occlusion

Reduction in the visible signs of redness and irritation

A balanced-looking complexion over consistent daily use

TCP is paired with sodium tocopheryl phosphate (TPNa), a water-soluble form of Vitamin E, selected for its antioxidant properties and demonstrated ability to reinforce the skin barrier without comedogenic risk. The two actives function synergistically: TCP addresses the signaling environment; TPNa supports structural barrier defense.

CLINICAL PERFORMANCE

Study Design: Double-blind, placebo-controlled | N: 48 subjects | Duration: 8 weeks | Institution: Princeton Consumer Research

TCP Group: 77% improvement in overall skin appearance from baseline (TCP group)

77% improvement in overall skin appearance from baseline (TCP group) Comparator: 56% improvement in overall skin appearance (comparator group)

56% improvement in overall skin appearance (comparator group) Vehicle Control: No measurable improvement (vehicle control)

No measurable improvement (vehicle control) Tolerability: Zero reported instances of irritation, dryness, or discomfort across all TCP subjects

PROFESSIONAL CHANNEL EXCLUSIVE

Hydrobiome Serum is available exclusively through licensed aesthetic professionals, dermatology practices, and accredited med-spa partners — consistent with Epicutis' commitment to physician-channel integrity and science-driven patient outcomes. It is not available through mass retail or direct-to-consumer e-commerce channels.

For optimal results, Epicutis recommends pairing Hydrobiome Serum with Hydrobiome Mist to support hydration balance and skin equilibrium throughout the day.

Authorized practitioners can inquire about stocking, clinical sampling, and patient education materials through the Epicutis professional portal at www.epicutis.com/professional.

ABOUT EPICUTIS

Epicutis is a science-based professional skincare brand focused on skin health, not age. Utilizing patented ingredients developed by Signum Biosciences, Epicutis formulations are designed to support the skin barrier, reduce visible irritation, and promote overall skin balance through a minimal, clinically validated ingredient approach. Epicutis formulations carry EWG Verified® status, reflecting the brand's commitment to ingredient transparency and clean professional skincare. Epicutis distributes exclusively through licensed aesthetic professionals and dermatology practices.

Learn more at

www.epicutis.com

ABOUT SIGNUM BIOSCIENCES

Signum Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing proprietary isoprenyl cysteine compounds that modulate membrane lipid signaling pathways involved in cellular regulation and skin health. Signum holds issued U.S. patents (including U.S. 8,372,884 and continuation families) covering novel molecules with demonstrated activity in cellular signaling regulation — a discovery platform with applications across dermatology, inflammation, and adjacent therapeutic categories.

All claims reference Princeton Consumer Research clinical study data on file. Epicutis® is a registered trademark of Signum Dermalogix, Inc.

SOURCE Epicutis