Epicutis® Launches Arctigenin Brightening Treatment

Introducing a Better Way to Brighten: A Vitamin C Replacement Arrives

IRVINE, Calif. , Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicutis® , a science-based professional skincare line that treats skin health and not age, proudly announces the launch of the Arctigenin Brightening Treatment, a clean, clinically proven skin brightening treatment that dethrones Vitamin C as the reigning brightening superpower.

Arctigenin Brightening Treatment

Developed with cutting-edge biotechnology methods, this innovative EWG Verified® treatment harnesses the power of Epicutis' proprietary botanical Burdock extract enriched for high levels of Arctigenin to offer a safe and effective alternative to traditional brightening ingredients like Vitamin C, Kojic Acid, and Niacinamide products, directly addressing the shortcomings of these outdated brightening methods.

"Brightening the skin safely is one of the foremost challenges in dermatology," states James Wang, MD, double-board certified dermatologist and Founder of Metropolis Dermatology. "Although there are skincare options for brightening, such as Vitamin C, Kojic Acid, and Arbutin, results have been generally underwhelming. In fact, there have been few advances since the eighties that have yielded meaningful outcomes."

"Vitamin C is most commonly found in the form, L-ascorbic acid, which is highly unstable when exposed to oxygen, rendering it useless in most skincare formulas," shares Epicutis Founder and CEO Maxwell Stock. "With our new patented ingredient, Arctiginen, we are able create a more stable and effective brightening solution."

Arctigenin, derived from burdock seed, works synergistically with HYVIA® and Canadian white pine bark to provide a comprehensive brightening solution. This unique formulation ensures that the active ingredients are infused deeply into the skin, maximizing their brightening and spot-reducing benefits.

Key Ingredients and Benefits:

Arctigenin extracted from Burdock Seed Oil: This patented extract is a first in skincare. Derived from Japanese burdock root, Arctigenin is clinically proven to brighten skin tone. It offers high potency skin brightening activity without any negative side effects.

This patented extract is a first in skincare. Derived from Japanese burdock root, Arctigenin is clinically proven to brighten skin tone. It offers high potency skin brightening activity without any negative side effects. HYVIA® (Salvia Hispanica Seed Oil): A patented extract oil enriched with Omega-3 and Omega-6, known as Vitamin F, that is clinically proven to boost skin barrier function and hydrate the skin.

A patented extract oil enriched with Omega-3 and Omega-6, known as Vitamin F, that is clinically proven to boost skin barrier function and hydrate the skin. Canadian White Pine Bark Extract: Clinically proven to illuminate and even out skin tone in just fourteen days. This extract improves skin clarity, inhibits melanin synthesis and alleviates inflammation.

Clinically proven to illuminate and even out skin tone in just fourteen days. This extract improves skin clarity, inhibits melanin synthesis and alleviates inflammation. DSD (Disodium S-Phytyl Diglycoloylcysteine): Powerful antioxidant that soothes and calms the skin.

Powerful antioxidant that soothes and calms the skin. Ferulic Acid & Vitamin E: Powerful antioxidants that neutralize free radical damage from sunlight.

"Epicutis' new skin brightening technology called Arctigenin is a novel compound the provides us a safe, gentle, and pure option to offer our patients with pigmentation and sensitive skin," continues Dr. Wang. "It is a testament to the brand's dedication to pushing the boundaries of skin health innovation."

Epicutis Arctigenin Brightening Treatment (SRP $175) can be purchased from professional med spas, dermatologists, plastic surgeons as well as online at epicutis.com.

About Epicutis

Epicutis is a science-based, luxury professional skincare line that treats skin health and not age. Honoring a commitment to clean beauty and minimal ingredients, Epicutis offers science-based skincare using patented active ingredients created by expert formulator Masanori Tamura. Epicutis' novel ingredients are developed in-house by a team of scientists at Signum Biosciences utilizing technology discovered by Dr. Jeffry Stock Proffesor of Microbiology at Princeton University. Signum Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative products to address major consumer and medical needs, and the development of compounds and botanical extracts that are mimetics of natural lipid ligands crucial to cellular regulation and signaling. To learn more about Epicutis, visit www.epicutis.com . To learn more about Signum Biosciences, visit www.signumbiosciences.com .

