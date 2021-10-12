Epicutis Launches Post-Procedure Lipid Recovery Mask Powered by Novel Anti-Inflammatory Ingredient TSC

Delivered through a bio-cellulose mask, the Epicutis Lipid Recovery Mask provides a unique blend of highly concentrated actives without preservatives and other unnecessary, skin damaging ingredients. Formulated with 1% TSC (Tetramethylhexadecenyl Succinoyl Cysteine), zinc and multiple molecular weight hyaluronic acid, ingredients are infused into the skin by this coconut fermented adhesion mask. Its deep healing treatment instantly soothes skin on contact, delivering ingredients into deeper skin layers to revitalize and boost the health of the skin and reduce inflammation in under fifteen minutes.

One of the hero ingredients in the Lipid Recovery Mask is TSC, Epicutis' novel ingredient that has clinically proven anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties. This innovative, proprietary technology discovered by Dr. Jeffry Stock at Princeton University stops inflammatory signals from cells to decrease skin's inflammation, redness, and irritation. While many ingredients block signaling pathways that can lead to more damage and inflammation, TSC simply modulates these pathways to improve signaling.

"Unlike other anti-aging, anti-inflammatory ingredients, TSC can modulate the inflammatory response caused by daily exposure to environmental factors such as UV, pollution, and poor diet. It works with our skin's natural repair mechanisms to improve and retexturize the skin," said Maxwell Stock, CEO and founder of Signum Biosciences. "For those who experience skin sensitivity, TSC is a great substitute for Retinol or Vitamin C to achieve similar benefits without the irritation or risk of irritation, redness, and flaking."

Epicutis was recently launched by Signum Biosciences, a biopharma company with 20 years of topical drug development and skincare ingredient expertise. The brand made its debut in the medical-skincare world this August with two game-changing products, Lipid Serum and HYVIA Crème, and more recently announced a partnership with HydraFacial, the award-winning system that merges invigorating spa therapies with advanced medical technology.

About Epicutis

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Epicutis is a science-based, luxury professional skincare line that treats skin health and not age. Honoring a commitment to clean beauty and fewer ingredients, Epicutis offers science-based skincare using patented active ingredients in small-batch formulations created by expert formulator Masanori Tamura. Epicutis' novel ingredients are developed in-house by a team of scientists at Signum Biosciences utilizing technology discovered by Dr. Jeffry Stock at Princeton University. Signum Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative products to address major consumer and medical needs, and the development of compounds and botanical extracts that are mimetics of natural lipid ligands crucial to cellular regulation and signaling. To learn more about Epicutis, visit www.epicutis.com. To learn more about Signum Biosciences, visit www.signumbiosciences.com.

