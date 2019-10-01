Epidemic of Workplace Integrity Breaches - the Powerful Antidote Is: Integrity Summit

PHOENIX, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT:

Iconic leaders of business, government, education and nonprofits—known as " Integrity Tigers"—offer real-life integrity stories, their best ways to overcome the epidemic of integrity breaches in workplaces, how to make integrity a personal brand and the #1 litmus test for all decisions and choices.

Attorneys qualify for four CLE credits

Larry Fitzgerald, AZ Cardinals; Jerry Colangelo, Sports Business Icon; Dr. Christopher Yeung, Board Certified Surgeon; Harriet Dominique, VP, USAA

WHEN: Oct. 3, 2019, 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Chateau Luxe, 1175 E. Lone Cactus Dr. Phoenix, AZ 85024

Twelve iconic integrity leaders present onstage, including USAA SVP Harriet Dominique, NFL Great Larry Fitzgerald, USA Olympic Basketball Director Jerry Colangelo, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Chief Surgeon DISC Dr. Chris Yeung, International Cyber Expert and FBI Asst. Special Agent in Charge (Ret.) John Iannarelli, Grand Canyon University CEO Brian Mueller, Arizona Commerce Authority VP Randy Gustafson, Chicanos Por La Causa CEO David Adame, Director Recruiting U-Haul Latasha Causey, Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar, and USAA Chief Legal Counsel Greg DeBernard.

To provide proven antidotes to combat and overcome the urgent, growing epidemic of integrity breaches in workplaces.

PwC reports more CEOs lost their jobs in 2018 for integrity breaches than for not making the numbers.

Harvard Business Review reports workplace conditions often drive breaches of integrity

"It is psychologically unsafe to speak up."



"There is excessive pressure to reach unrealistic performance targets."



"A positive example isn't being set."

Ethics Resource Center reports more integrity breaches by supervisors, managers, executives

60% of ethical violations that employees observed were done by managers



41% have observed co-worker misconduct at work

"I really believe Integrity Summit is a true antidote to the integrity breach epidemic in workplaces. We bring in real, proven integrity leaders who tell powerful real-life stories and give the audience integrity empowerment tools they can use immediately to make their organizations more integrity driven," says Colangelo, Co-founder, Integrity Summit.

Integrity Summit launched in 2011 after Colangelo asked his TV producer, marketing expert, friend and CEO of GO Media Companies LLC Gregg Ostro to devise a strategy to help organizations raise their integrity quotient.

MEDIA Needs

Presenters available for advance interviews and at Integrity Summit 9

Contact Ben Ostro , beno@gomediaco.com, 602.540.8821

, beno@gomediaco.com, 602.540.8821 www.integritysummit.com

