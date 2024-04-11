Epidemic Sound Extends Adobe Premiere Pro Plugin Access To All Subscribers Alongside Numerous Updates

All Epidemic Sound subscribers can now soundtrack content directly within their Adobe Premiere Pro workflow

The newly released version also includes several updates offering an enhanced soundtracking experience for content creators of all kinds

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epidemic Sound, the soundtracking platform for content creation, has extended access to its Adobe Premiere Pro plugin to all subscribers in its newly released version, which also features numerous updates to its soundtracking experience.

All Epidemic Sound Personal, Commercial, and Enterprise subscribers can now use the company's Adobe Premiere Pro plugin, save time in their creative processes and soundtrack content directly from their workflow, without needing to switch between interfaces.

The update also includes faster search for music and sound effects, track-separation into different musical stems, and the ability to add favorite tracks to personalized playlists for easier access. Creators can now transfer their existing personal playlists and liked tracks straight to the plugin to enhance their soundtracking experience.

The plugin continues to arm creators with the AI-powered music search tool, Soundmatch, which harnesses AI and data insight to deliver better music search results and save creators time. The tool analyzes a visual frame within a chosen video, and then provides creators with a selection of recommended tracks perfectly suited to the visual content.

To download the Epidemic Sound plugin, visit Adobe Exchange.

The announcement follows the initial launch of Epidemic Sound's Adobe Premiere Pro plugin in November 2023.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:



Stephen Setchell

Senior Global PR Manager

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/epidemic-sound/r/epidemic-sound-extends-adobe-premiere-pro-plugin-access-to-all-subscribers-alongside-numerous-update,c3959965

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Epidemic Sound