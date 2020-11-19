Epidemiology Outlook for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (CHB) 2020-2030 Across the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Japan

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Hepatitis B Virus - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted CHB epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The CHB epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current CHB patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted CHB epidemiology segmented as [Total Prevalent Cases of CHB, Diagnosed cases of CHB, Gender-specific cases of CHB, Diagnosed cases of CHB by Age Distribution, Diagnosed cases of CHB by Impact on Liver, and Treated cases of CHB] scenario of CHB in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Estimates show that the highest prevalent cases of CHB in the 7MM were in the United States, followed by Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain in 2017.

The United States , in 2017, accounted for 2,276,030 CHB prevalent cases

, in 2017, accounted for 2,276,030 CHB prevalent cases In the year 2017, the total prevalent cases of CHB in EU5 were 2,231,406

In the year 2017, the total prevalent cases of CHB in Japan were 1,289,804

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of CHB epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Prevalent Cases of CHB

Total Diagnosed Cases of CHB

Gender-Specific Cases of CHB

Age distribution Cases of CHB

Diagnosed Cases of CHB by impact on liver

Treated cases of CHB

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to CHB?

What are the key findings pertaining to the CHB epidemiology across the 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of CHB across the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

What are the various recent and upcoming events which are expected to improve the diagnosis of CHB?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (CHB)



3. Epidemiology Methodology



4. Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (CHB): Disease Background and Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Acute and Chronic Hepatitis B Infection

4.1.2. Signs and Symptoms

4.1.3. Risk Factors and Causes

4.1.4. Transmission of Hepatitis B Virus

4.1.5. Pathophysiology

4.1.6. Stages of HBV Infection

4.1.7. Complications of Hepatitis B Virus Infection



5. Diagnosis of Hepatitis B Infection

5.1. Screening Tests for Hepatitis B Infection

5.2. Liver Related Blood Tests

5.3. Tests to Diagnose Hepatitis B Virus

5.4. Liver Biopsy for Hepatitis B Virus

5.5. Diagnostic Guidelines of Hepatitis B Infection

5.6. Prevention of Hepatitis B Infection



6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

6.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM



7. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.1. Total Prevalent Cases of CHB in the 7MM

7.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CHB in the 7MM

7.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHB in the 7MM

7.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHB in the 7MM

7.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHB by Impact on Liver in the 7MM

7.6. Treated cases of CHB in the 7MM



8. The United States Epidemiology



9. EU-5 Epidemiology



10. Japan Epidemiology



11. Appendix



