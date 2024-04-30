Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market, 40% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.401 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.19% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 40%. to the growth of the global market.

Get region specific data - Download a FREE Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market 2024-2028

The Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - North America is set to play a significant role in the global market growth, contributing around 40% during the forecast period. Analysts at Technavio detailed the trends and drivers shaping the market, particularly in 2023 when North America held the largest share of the global epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors market.

This was mainly due to robust sales of approved therapies. The region's dominance is further fueled by rising cases of major cancers like lung, colorectal, and breast cancer, as reported by the NIH. In 2020 alone, around 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US, with over 600,000 fatalities.

The availability of novel EGFR inhibitors, coupled with advanced healthcare infrastructure, makes North America an attractive location for clinical studies. Additionally, streamlined approval processes and special drug designations contribute to rapid therapy approvals, fostering market growth in the region.

For insights on the market share of rest of the regions and countries- Download a FREE Sample

Research Analysis

The EGFR Inhibitors Market offers therapies like erlotinib, osimertinib, and vandetanib for treating lung, liver, and collateral cancers. These small-molecule inhibitors target specific mutations in the EGFR gene, crucial for cancer growth. They work by blocking certain enzymes called kinases, hindering cancer cell multiplication.

Chemical structures vary, but they share similar pharmacological uses and synthetic routes. Crystal structures reveal bonding modes and interactions with proteins. Metabolites and excretion routes impact drug effectiveness. Examples like pyrotinib and icotinib belong to subclasses, while almonertinib and simotinib are emerging alternatives. Understanding these factors aids in developing effective treatments for patients with EGFR mutations.

Market Overview

The Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market is a segment within cancer therapy focused on small-molecule inhibitors targeting mutations in the EGFR gene. These inhibitors, including erlotinib, osimertinib, pyrotinib, vandetanib, icotinib, almonertinib, simotinib, and olmutinib, work by blocking the action of EGFR kinases, crucial enzymes in cancer cell growth. They are primarily used clinically to treat lung, liver, and collateral cancers driven by EGFR mutations.

These inhibitors disrupt the signaling pathways essential for cancer cell survival, leading to cytotoxic effects. Metabolites of these inhibitors, along with glutathione and cysteine, play roles in their excretion and interactions. Some inhibitors bind to plasma proteins and transmembrane proteins, further affecting their pharmacological uses.

Understanding the crystal structures and bonding modes of these inhibitors aids in designing more effective treatments. The market is diversified into subclasses catering to specific cancer types and mutations. As research progresses, the focus remains on developing innovative synthetic routes and enhancing the efficacy of EGFR inhibitors in combating cancer.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio