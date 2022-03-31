Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market Size to Grow by USD 6.75 Billion | Market Size, Completive Analysis, Industry Segments, Share and Forecast to 2026

Vendor Landscape

The epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Amgen Inc., Apollomics Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. among others.

Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R and D to compete in the market.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.- The company offers epidermal growth factor receptor that provides pharmaceuticals, solutions for diagnosis, personalized healthcare, wellness, and other segments. It is a public company headquartered in Switzerland . It is a global company generating USD 66,254.93 million in revenues and has around 100,000 employees. Its revenue from the global epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market

Market Driver:

Strong prevalence of major cancer indications:

The US reports the highest number of cancer cases in the world. According to the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), there were 19.1 million cancer cases in 2020, which resulted in 10 million deaths globally. In addition, the number of breast cancer cases increased by 24% in 2020 when compared with 2019. Moreover, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has estimated that there will be around 29.4 million cancer cases by 2040, which will result in the death of 16.4 million people due to cancer. Despite the increasing prevalence of cancer, the market still witnesses a huge unmet need, which has created an opportunity for vendors to conduct a study on drugs such as EGFR inhibitors for the treatment of cancer indications. Such factors are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

New research areas:

The high efficacy of EGFR inhibitors toward the treatment of various types of cancer has resulted in the recent approvals of various novel EGFR inhibitors such as IRESSA, TAGRISSO, ERBITUX, TARCEVA, and TYKERB. Various research institutes and pharmaceutical vendors in the market are conducting research on identifying the efficacy of EGFR inhibitors toward the treatment of various indications other than cancer. For instance, the studies in the early stages of clinical trials are helping in the identification of the use of EGFR inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and monogenic diseases. New in-vitro research studies have shown that EGFR mutations are responsible for causing indications such as psoriasis, eczema, and atherosclerosis. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Indication:

Lung Cancer:

The epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors market share growth by the lung cancer segment will be significant during the forecast period. The strong prevalence of the disease globally will result in an unmet need for therapeutics in the market, which will increase the demand for therapeutic options. This will result in the launch of novel drugs such as EGFR inhibitors for the treatment, thereby supporting the market growth in the coming years.

Colorectal cancer



Breast cancer



Others

Our Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Regional Market Outlook

The market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and Rest of World (ROW).

The increasing prevalence of various types of major cancer indications and heavy sales of approved therapeutics will facilitate the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc., Apollomics Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Indication



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Indication

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Indication - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Indication - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Indication

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Indication



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Indication

5.3 Lung cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Lung cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Lung cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Lung cancer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Lung cancer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Colorectal cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Colorectal cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Colorectal cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Colorectal cancer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Colorectal cancer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Breast cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Breast cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Breast cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Breast cancer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Breast cancer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Indication

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Indication ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 93: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Apollomics Inc.

Exhibit 96: Apollomics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Apollomics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Apollomics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Apollomics Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 100: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 101: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 103: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.6 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 104: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 105: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 107: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

10.7 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 109: Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 113: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Eli Lilly and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Eli Lilly and Co. - Segment focus

10.9 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 117: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 120: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 122: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 126: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Exhibit 130: Puma Biotechnology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Puma Biotechnology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Puma Biotechnology Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Puma Biotechnology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Puma Biotechnology Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

