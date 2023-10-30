Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market to grow by USD 6.75 billion from 2024 to 2028, North America to account for 40% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors market size is expected to grow by USD 8.39 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by distribution channel (retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies), indication (lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America accounts for 40% of the market growth during the forecast period. One of the main factors that is significantly fuelling the market growth in the region is the heavy sales of approved therapeutics. In addition, several factors including the increasing prevalence of various types of major cancer indications drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Amgen Inc., ASSERTIO HOLDINGS INC., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., hutchison medipharma ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Apollomics Inc., CULLINAN ONCOLOGY INC., and Lutris Pharma

Amgen Inc: The company offers epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors such as Panitumumab, an experimental fully human monoclonal antibody directed against the epidermal growth factor receptor for patients.

• To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the retail pharmacies segment is significant during the forecast period. The retail segment serves as a key t distribution channel for EGFR inhibitors, making these drugs accessible to patients across the world. In addition, it is easy for patients to obtain their prescribed medications from their local retail pharmacies, ensuring timely and convenient access to treatment. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of the segment which in turn drives the market growth.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market: Driver & Trend:

The increase in the prevalence of major cancer indications drives market growth. There has been an increase in the prevalence of various types of cancer over the years and the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market has witnessed the approval of various novel therapies. Furthermore, a significant share of EGFR inhibitors is approved for some of the major cancer indications, including lung cancer, breast cancer, and colorectal cancer. Hence, such factors drive the market growth.

There has been an increase in the prevalence of various types of cancer over the years and the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market has witnessed the approval of various novel therapies. Furthermore, a significant share of EGFR inhibitors is approved for some of the major cancer indications, including lung cancer, breast cancer, and colorectal cancer. Hence, such factors drive the market growth. Increasing awareness and adoption of personalized medicine

Advancements in technology and research

Trend

The rise in the number of drug pipelines is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period. The high efficacy of EGFR inhibitors in the treatment of different oncology indications has attracted various large and medium pharmaceutical companies in the market to conduct research and develop novel EGFR inhibitors. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the market which in turn drive the market growth.

Strategic alliances among market players are a key trend in the tyrosine kinase inhibitors market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The cleanroom apparels market size is estimated to grow by USD 149.53 million at a CAGR of 5.22% between 2023 and 2028.

The global graduated cylinder market size is estimated to grow by USD 534.46 million at a CAGR of 8.92% between 2023 and 2028.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Indication

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio