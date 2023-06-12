Epigenetic Reprogramming Safe, Effective in Skin Using eTurna™ Delivery System: SEASON Conference Presentation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines for untreatable, age-related conditions, announced that its co-founder Vittorio Sebastiano discussed the benefits of using epigenetic reprogramming delivered via Turn Bio's eTurna™ carrier system to rejuvenate skin with an audience of regenerative aesthetics experts.

Vittorio Sebastiano

Sebastiano was invited to be a key faculty member during the SEASON Aesthetic Conference 2023, at King's College in London on June 9-11. A pioneer in epigenetic reprogramming, he discussed the efficacy and safety of this therapy.

"Epigenetic reprogramming promises to be a powerful tool that may transform how patients are treated," Sebastiano said. "However, this therapy must be safe, delivered precisely, and without side effects. This is why Turn Bio developed a unique RNA-based ERA™ reprogramming solution, and eTurna, a novel lipid nanoparticle delivery system to deliver the RNAs precisely and effectively to target cells and tissues and avoid side effects common with commercially available LNPs."

Sebastiano and his team have successfully delivered Turn Bio's ERA technology using eTurna to reprogram cells within the extracellular matrix (ECM), resulting in global changes related to improved skin quality and structure. The company's in-vitro results have also translated to ex-vivo tissue.

Turn Bio previously presented data at the SEASON Aesthetic Conference in Washington D.C. in April.

SEASON 2023 is a congress of the Global Aesthetics Alliance, a non-commercial scientific exchange dedicated to advancing procedural safety and outcomes in aesthetic medicine, identifying unmet needs in R&D, and fostering responsible reporting in aesthetics.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA-based ERA™ technology restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Jim Martinez, rightstorygroup

[email protected] or (312) 543-9026

SOURCE Turn Biotechnologies