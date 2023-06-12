Epigenetic Reprogramming Safe, Effective in Skin Using eTurna™ Delivery System: SEASON Conference Presentation

News provided by

Turn Biotechnologies

12 Jun, 2023, 08:36 ET

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines for untreatable, age-related conditions, announced that its co-founder Vittorio Sebastiano discussed the benefits of using epigenetic reprogramming delivered via Turn Bio's eTurna™ carrier system to rejuvenate skin with an audience of regenerative aesthetics experts.

Continue Reading
Vittorio Sebastiano
Vittorio Sebastiano

Sebastiano was invited to be a key faculty member during the SEASON Aesthetic Conference 2023, at King's College in London on June 9-11. A pioneer in epigenetic reprogramming, he discussed the efficacy and safety of this therapy.

"Epigenetic reprogramming promises to be a powerful tool that may transform how patients are treated," Sebastiano said. "However, this therapy must be safe, delivered precisely, and without side effects. This is why Turn Bio developed a unique RNA-based ERA™ reprogramming solution, and eTurna, a novel lipid nanoparticle delivery system to deliver the RNAs precisely and effectively to target cells and tissues and avoid side effects common with commercially available LNPs."

Sebastiano and his team have successfully delivered Turn Bio's ERA technology using eTurna to reprogram cells within the extracellular matrix (ECM), resulting in global changes related to improved skin quality and structure. The company's in-vitro results have also translated to ex-vivo tissue.

Turn Bio previously presented data at the SEASON Aesthetic Conference in Washington D.C. in April.

SEASON 2023 is a congress of the Global Aesthetics Alliance, a non-commercial scientific exchange dedicated to advancing procedural safety and outcomes in aesthetic medicine, identifying unmet needs in R&D, and fostering responsible reporting in aesthetics.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA-based ERA™ technology restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Jim Martinez, rightstorygroup
[email protected] or (312) 543-9026

SOURCE Turn Biotechnologies

Also from this source

Turn Biotechnologies Founder to be Featured Speaker at Japanese Society of Anti-Aging Medicine Meeting

Late-Breaking Turn Biotechnologies Presentation at ISID to Show Cell Reprogramming with ERA™ Technology Renews Skin

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.