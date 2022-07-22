Epigenetics Market is Predicted to Hit $6,460.5 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK , July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the epigenetics market was worth around $1,563.8 million in 2021, which is predicted to touch $6,460.5 million value by 2030, advancing at a 17.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. The field of epigenetics involves research on how the environment and behavior affect gene function. It is expected that increasing the usage of epigenetics in non-oncology applications would present a lucrative potential for market expansion.

Moreover, it has long been assumed that epimutations, which are epigenetic changes brought on by epigenetic silencing and hypermethylation, play a role in the development of cancer. Numerous R&D efforts are focusing on epimutations, particularly those related to the activation of oncogenes and the deactivation of tumor suppressor genes.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/epigenetics-market/report-sample

Key Points of Epigenetics Market Report

The North American epigenetics market has the largest revenue share. This can be ascribed to its superior healthcare infrastructure, engagement of established companies in epigenetics R&D, and growing adoption of products built using cutting-edge molecular technologies by pharmaceutical and biotechnological firms.

Moreover, the highest CAGR, of over 15%, is expected to be seen in the APAC region between 2021 and 2030. The expansion of the APAC market will be supported by the rising healthcare awareness, a stable economy, which has strengthened the focus on research; and widespread use of diagnostic kits and assays based on NGS and PCR.

The category of kits, assays, and reagents accounts for an over 60% share of the epigenetics market. This is largely due to the rapid development of high-tech, affordable, and easy-to-use epigenetics kits and reagents.

Due to the significant increase in the number of cases of cancer with each passing year, the oncology application has a significant share. This is because NGS and PCR are widely used to look for mutations in genes, identify the kind of cancer, and arrive at an effective prognosis.

Major companies operating throughout the whole molecular diagnostics environment now have a lucrative potential due to the rapid technological advances and their simultaneous acceptance by end customers.

Over 40% share belongs to pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies due to the R&D activities on drug development for non-oncology purposes, oncology, molecular features of cancer, and microorganism-derived drug resistance. Essentially, the epigenetics market would grow as a result of the burgeoning genetics research, as it facilitates personalized care.

Browse detailed report on Epigenetics Market Size, Share, and Demand Forecast Report 2030

For pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, players in the field of epigenetics have been continually developing a wide range of products. These key players are PerkinElmer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., New England Biolabs Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Active Motif Inc., Abcam plc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Epigenetics Market Report Coverage

By Product

Kits, Assays, and Reagents

Instruments

By Method

DNA Methylation

Histone Modification

RNA Modification

By Technology

PCR

RT-PCR



D-PCR

Sequencing

Next-generation



Traditional

Microarray

By Application

Oncology

Metabolic Diseases

Immunology

Cardiovascular Diseases

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic &a Research Institutions

Hospitals & Clinics

