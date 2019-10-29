Epigenetics Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities Report To 2025 | Key Players: Illumina, Abcam, Novartis, Merck & Oncolys Biopharma | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Epigenetics Market is expected to value at USD 22.05 billion in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Rapid surge in the product demand is credited to the ever-growing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases. Globally, the epigenetics market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of epigenetics services.

The identification of severity among patients suffering from chronic diseases and successful execution of disease management are other major factors driving the growth of the genetic testing services domain. High-end demand for latest technologies in healthcare sector and collective research and development (R&D) activities in the area of genetics is anticipated to foster industry growth as well.

Several diagnostic and testing organization have launched innovative products including antibodies specific for identification of modifications and advanced kits for simple and efficient detection of biomarkers. Furthermore, development of therapeutic drugs by healthcare providers is anticipated to work in favor of the epigenetics market. Introduction of pipeline drugs and rising approval rate from local and international authorities is estimated to augment epigenetics industry growth over the coming years.

Rising approval rate for therapeutic drugs and epigenetics services is the key industry trend over the past few years. For example, Eli Lilly and Co., global pharmaceutical company, has unveiled its product line of advanced therapeutic drugs Ramucirumab (Cyramza), which is recently approved by FDA. Shifting focus towards the epigenetics services by pharmaceutical companies for detecting of methylation markers during cancer treatment is expected to favor epigenetics industry growth. Epigenomics AG has developed Epi proLung BL Reflex Assay that allows simple diagnosis for lung cancer.

Epigenetics services allows understanding of phenotype changes, which involves alterations in the DNA sequence. Epigenetics testing is performed on various blood sample taken during different time period in person's life. The fast paced technological advancement in epigenetics testing and sequencing methodologies, has led to the vast expansion of epigenetics testing in preventive healthcare management.

The key players are Illumina, Inc., Abcam, Inc., Diagenode S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Group, Merck & Co., Inc., Zymo Research Corp., Qiagen, Inc., CellCentric Ltd., Chroma Therapeutics Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis International AG, Oncolys Biopharma Inc., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valirx Plc, and Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

Market Segment:

Epigenetics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Reagents



Kits



ChIP sequencing kit





Whole Genomic Amplification Kit





Bisulfite Conversion kit





RNA sequencing kit





Others



Instruments



Enzymes



Services

Epigenetics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

DNA Methylation



Histone Methylation



Histone Acetylation



Large noncoding RNA



MicroRNA Modification



Chromatin structures

Epigenetics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Oncology



Solid Tumors





Liquid Tumors



Non Oncology



Inflammatory Diseases





Metabolic Diseases





Infectious Diseases





Cardiovascular Diseases

Epigenetics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

