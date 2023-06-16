Epigenetics Market size to grow by USD 1,148.2 million from 2022-2027 with 40% of the market growth originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The epigenetics market size is expected to grow by USD 1,148.2 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 14.06% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 40% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of key vendors are leading to a rise in the use of epigenetics in North America. Leading biotechnology and life sciences companies export epigenetics instruments to other regions, such as Asia and South America. The large number of clinical trials is also driving the demand for epigenetics across North America. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Epigenetics Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Epigenetics Market: The increasing prevalence of CVDs to drive growth

A major factor driving the growth of the epigenetics market is the rising prevalence of CVDs.

The prevalence of CVDs is estimated to be equal among men and women across different countries.

Low awareness, particularly in the developing economies of Asia , is one of the major reasons for the spread of CVDs.

, is one of the major reasons for the spread of CVDs. Smoking, high cardiac rhythm, atherosclerosis, diabetes, and high cholesterol are other risk factors contributing to the prevalence of CVDs.

Hence, epigenetics solutions are required to treat CVD patients, which, in turn, is anticipated to grow their demand during the forecast period.

Epigenetics Market: The rising number of genome projects is a key market trend

The increasing number of genome projects is one of the emerging market trends.

The number of genome projects undertaken by researchers and scientists has grown in recent years.

For instance, the Human Genome Project (HGP), coordinated by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the US Department of Energy, was an international research project aimed at determining the sequence of the human genome.

Additionally, these kinds of projects help researchers understand the functions of genes and proteins, which play a significant role in the fields of medicine, biotechnology, and life sciences.

Researchers, scientists, and clinicians use epigenetics solutions to study the role of DNA and genes that cause complex diseases.

Therefore, the increasing emphasis of researchers and scientists on genome projects is increasing the adoption of epigenetics solutions for applications such as DNA sequencing, which will support market expansion during the forecast period.

Some of the key Epigenetics Market Players:

The epigenetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include Abcam plc, Active Motif Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne Corp., BioVision Inc., CellCentric Ltd., Enzo Biochem Inc., EpiGentek Group Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zymo Research Corp.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by application (oncology and non-oncology), product (reagents, kits, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the oncology segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cancer will increase the adoption of epigenetics. Cancer is caused by multiple factors, including genetics, lifestyle choices, and exposure to certain environmental factors. Epigenetics solutions help in identifying diseases such as cancer. Globally, researchers are working on identifying and categorizing epigenetic patterns linked to cancer, and each identified change must be confirmed in many patients. Thus, the demand for epigenetics solutions is anticipated to increase in the oncology segment and these factors will boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The endocrinology drugs market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.82% between 2022 and 2027. This market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), therapy area (diabetes drugs, HGH, thyroid hormone, others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The increase in the incidence of endocrine disorders is notably driving the endocrinology drug market growth.

The colorectal cancer therapeutics market share is expected to increase to USD 2.45 bn from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%. This report extensively covers colorectal cancer therapeutics market segmentation by type (targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). One of the key factors driving the global colorectal cancer therapeutics market growth is the increasing geriatric population.

Epigenetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,148.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abcam plc, Active Motif Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne Corp., BioVision Inc., CellCentric Ltd., Enzo Biochem Inc., EpiGentek Group Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zymo Research Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

