Epigenetics Market size to grow by USD 1.15 billion from 2022 to 2027; Rising epigenetic applications in non-oncology diseases boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The epigenetics market size is expected to grow by USD 1.15 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 14.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by application (oncology and non-oncology), product (reagents, kits, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America accounts for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the main factors which are significantly contributing to the growth of the market include the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of key companies. In addition, there is an increase in the number of clinical trials in the region, which is positively impacting the market growth. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Epigenetics Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Abcam plc, Active Motif Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., BioVision Inc., CellCentric Ltd., Enzo Biochem Inc., EpiGentek Group Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zymo Research Corp

Abcam plc: The company offers epigenetics research which provides study focused on changes in DNA that do not involve alterations to the underlying sequence rather than change in organisms.

Epigenetics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the oncology segment is significant during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of cancer signficantly fuels the adoption of epigenetics. Cancer is caused by various factors, such as genetics, lifestyle choices, and exposure to certain environmental factors. In addition, epigenetics solutions enable the identification of diseases including cancer. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Epigenetics Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers

Rising epigenetic applications in non-oncology diseases drive the marekt growth. There is growing traction regarding the significance of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases. Epigenetics mainly includes heritable gene expression changes without altering the DNA sequence, fuelled by environmental factors such as nutrition, stress, toxins, and infections. The identification of epigenetics' diagnostic potential has resulted in the development of epigenetic-based therapies, targeting enzymes like HDACs and DNMTs. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the marekt which in turn drives the marekt growth during the forecast period.

Increase in strategic collaboration and M and A

Trends

What are the key data covered in this epigenetics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the epigenetics market between 2022 and 2027.

