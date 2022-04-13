Epigenetics Market to Reach $4.1 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 14.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

High-end technological advancements associated with epigenetics, rise in incidences of cancer, surge in genome mapping programs, and growing number of R&D activities drive the global epigenetics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Epigenetics Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Enzymes, Instruments), by Application (Oncology, Non Oncology), by End User (Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global epigenetics market was estimated at $1.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $4.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective, Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/846

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

High-end technological advancements associated with epigenetics, rise in incidences of cancer, surge in genome mapping programs, and growing number of R&D activities drive the global epigenetics market. On the other hand, standardization concerns over epigenetics-based diagnostics and dearth of skilled professionals impede the growth to some extent. However, several growth opportunities in the emerging economies have created an array of lucrative prospects for the key players in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

Rise in number of epigenetic researches and increase in awareness of epigenetic drugs for the treatment of coronavirus infection has had a positive impact on the global epigenetics market.

This drift is most likely to continue till the pandemic is completely over.

The kits segment to retain the lion's share-

On the basis of products, the kits segment held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global epigenetics market. Availability of an array of different kits fuels the growth of the segment. The instruments segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.3% throughout the forecast period, due to development and launch of various instruments for epigenetic purposes.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/846

The oncology segment to dominate by 2030-

On the basis of application, the oncology segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global epigenetics market. This is attributed to the large number of cancer cases across the globe. However, the non-oncology segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in chronic diseases especially cardiac and metabolic disorders drives the segment growth.

North America held the major share in 2020-

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly of the global epigenetics market, owing to rapid adoption of advanced technologies and presence of key players across North America. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.3% throughout the forecast period, due to rise in R & D activities for epigenetics services and increase in healthcare investment in the region.

Key players in the industry-

Abcam Plc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Zymo Research

QIAGEN N.V.

Merck Millipore

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Active Motif, Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

HIV Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Surgical Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Healthcare IT Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Telemedicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Cell Therapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Advanced Wound Care Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Sleep Aids Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Surgical Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Medical Spa Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

SOURCE Allied Market Research