Epigenica AB Launches the Groundbreaking EpiFinder™ GenomePro - Unlocking the Epigenome with Unprecedented High Throughput and Multiplexing Features

SOLNA, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epigenica AB, the leader in epigenomic innovation, proudly announces the launch of the EpiFinder™ GenomePro product, utilizing its cutting-edge platform for advanced epigenomic research.

The EpiFinder™ GenomePro enables researchers to explore the intricate landscape of histone post-translational modifications (hPTMs) and DNA methylation simultaneously with unparalleled high throughput and cost-efficiency, while maintaining exceptional data quality.

EpiFinder™ GenomePro, the next-gen version of the EpiFinder™ Genome, features optimized reagents and shorter protocols for analyzing 24 samples in a single run. With EpiFinder™ GenomePro, researchers obtain robust quantitative data for 192 genome-wide Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing (ChIP-Seq) profiles for multiple hPTMs and DNA methylation from minimal sample volumes. The reduced cost per sample is a key advantage, making large-scale studies more accessible than ever.

EpiFinder™ GenomePro has a flexible design, allowing researchers to choose their desired hPTMs with or without DNA methylation. The open-source data analysis pipeline ensures streamlined data analysis with unparalleled transparency and reproducibility.

"With EpiFinder™ GenomePro, we're setting a new standard in epigenomic research," said Mohamad Takwa, CEO of Epigenica AB. "Our vision is to provide a platform that delivers valuable insights, enabling researchers to tackle complex biological questions with unprecedented scale and depth."

EpiFinder™ GenomePro is poised to advance research across diverse therapeutic areas, helping decode the epigenetic mechanisms that drive disease onset, progression, and predict patient treatment response. By delivering high-resolution, broad epigenomic data, EpiFinder™ GenomePro empowers scientists to uncover novel biomarkers, map intricate disease processes, and generate insights that inform the development of targeted precision therapies. Its versatility allows exploration of the full spectrum of epigenetic regulation, translating discoveries into actionable strategies for understanding and treating diseases.

"The EpiFinder GenomePro kit offers an excellent method for labs with limited previous experience in ChIP-seq or similar methods to obtain high-quality ChIP-seq data - without significant time investment," says Björn Reinius, Associate Professor at the Karolinska Institute with a research focus on gene dosage compensation. "With minimal optimization, the protocol enables users to generate quantitative ChIP-seq libraries and to perform preliminary data analyses."

Epigenica AB is dedicated to empowering researchers with the tools to generate high throughput, multiplex, and quantifiable data in a cost-effective manner for broad epigenomic insights.

Discover more about how EpiFinder™ GenomePro can transform your research by visiting the Epigenica AB website at www.epigenica.se.

About Epigenica

Epigenica is a life sciences technology company at the forefront of innovations in epigenetic research. The company's EpiFinder platform enables researchers to perform comprehensive epigenetic studies at unprecedented speed, scalability, and affordability. Epigenica is building a portfolio of products based on the EpiFinder platform to offer comprehensive high-throughput profiling at different depths of detail with an array of possible starting materials. The platform is powered by the company's patented and proprietary high-throughput, multiplex, quantitative ChIP-seq technology (hmqChIP), the first commercial kit of its kind. With the advantages of the EpiFinder platform, Epigenica is helping researchers advance biomedical research, drug discovery and development, precision medicine, diagnostics, and therapeutics for aging and longevity. Epigenica was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2020 and is venture-funded.

