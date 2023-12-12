EPIK Introduces 'AI Christmas' to Continue AI Yearbook Boom

News provided by

SNOW Corporation

12 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SNOW Corporation (Founder and CEO Kim Chang-wook) announced that it has introduced the 'AI Christmas' feature through the AI photo editing app EPIK, which allows users to receive Christmas-themed images based on their input selfie images through generative AI technology.

This service was launched as an extension of the 'AI Yearbook', which became a global craze after its first release in September. It is reported that about 30,000 global users have used AI Christmas within a week of its release.

Continue Reading
'AI Christmas' images generated by EPIK
'AI Christmas' images generated by EPIK
'AI Christmas' images generated by EPIK
'AI Christmas' images generated by EPIK

Just like AI Yearbook, users can receive 30 American-style Christmas photos by uploading 8-12 selfies they took themselves. It is currently being sold for $4.99, and EPIK subscribers can use it for $3.99.

How to Use AI Christmas

To use AI Christmas, simply open the EPIK app and select the "AI Christmas" tab. Then, upload 8-12 selfies of yourself. Once your selfies have been uploaded, AI Christmas will generate 30 different Christmas-themed photos for you. You can then save your favorite photos to your device or share them on social media.

SNOW's CEO Kim Chang-wook said, "I'm excited that the millions of EPIK users who have seen incredible results by merging generative AI with their photos can now make the most of the Christmas season with this new feature. I'm committed to expanding EPIK as a platform to capture those extra special moments in our daily lives and to make exploring new technologies feel even more natural."

Meanwhile, just like AI Yearbook, the images uploaded by users are all deleted from the server as soon as the results are generated, and are not used for training the generative AI engine.

SOURCE SNOW Corporation

Also from this source

EPIK's AI Yearbook to Become No.1 Online Phenomenon…Ranked No.1 in 56 countries on App Store

SNOW Corporation (Founder and CEO, Changwook Kim) is making waves worldwide with its AI Yearbook, introduced through the AI photo editing app EPIK....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.