Epika Fleet Services Expands Presence by Partnering with Accelerated Fleet Services

Strengthening Epika's nationwide network and deepening capabilities across key Texas markets.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epika Fleet Services, Inc. today announced the partnership with Accelerated Fleet Services (AFS), a leading provider of mobile and in-shop fleet maintenance solutions serving the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston markets. The addition of AFS expands Epika's presence in one of the country's most critical freight corridors and reinforces its commitment to fast, dependable fleet service wherever and whenever it's needed.

Founded in Texas, AFS has earned a strong reputation for its comprehensive truck and trailer repair capabilities, anchored by a full-service shop in Saginaw, TX and supported by a team of mobile technicians across the region. Known for professionalism, clear communication, and minimizing downtime, AFS was recently recognized as a Top 10 Fleet Service Provider in the United States by Logistics and Transportation Review.

"Accelerated Fleet Services represents the best of what Epika looks for in a partner," said Todd Browning, COO of Epika Fleet Services. "Their team's technical expertise, operational discipline, and customer-first mindset align perfectly with our mission to deliver reliable, technician-driven maintenance nationwide. We're thrilled to welcome AFS to the Epika Network."

AFS specializes in preventive maintenance, emissions service, and truck and trailer repair, supported by the AFS Proven Process that ensures efficient, high-quality turnarounds. The company's mix of mobile and in-shop capabilities strengthens Epika's ability to support fleets across Texas with flexible, high-touch service.

"Joining Epika gives us the resources and network to elevate the service we already provide," said Josh Grinstead, founder of Accelerated Fleet Services. "Our team has always been focused on keeping fleets rolling. With Epika, we're positioned to do that on an even larger scale."

