Epilady Launches the Epilaser, the World's First Smart, Professional-Grade At-Home Hair Removal Device

Epilady unveils a breakthrough invention—the Epilaser, the ultimate at-home beauty revolution

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epilady is excited to announce the launch of the Epilaser, a groundbreaking, smart, professional-grade at-home hair removal device that sets a new standard in personal grooming. As the world's first FDA-cleared device of its kind, the Epilaser offers users permanent hair removal results in just 90 days, all while being safer and avoiding the skin irritation commonly associated with salon treatments, at-home laser and IPL devices. Designed with cutting-edge technology, the Epilaser empowers users to achieve long-lasting, hair-free skin with unparalleled ease and convenience—all from the comfort of home. The Epilaser introduces the first laser treatment specifically designed for darker skin tones, filling a much-needed gap in the beauty and wellness space.

Epilaser

The Epilaser takes hair removal to the next level by permanently reducing unwanted hair while ensuring skin remains healthy and untouched. Equipped with four powerful diode lasers, users can choose between two precise wavelength options, 808nm or 980nm, tailored to suit a wide range of skin tones. Unlike many traditional laser and IPL hair removal devices that damage the skin, the Epilaser is designed for quicker, more effective and more comfortable treatments, making it the ideal choice for those seeking long-lasting results without compromising skin safety. For an in-depth look at the technology behind the Epilaser, check out the "How it works" video.

The star of this latest beauty tool is the first-of-its-kind "Smart Vision System" camera and image processing software designed for extraordinary hair removal precision. This system intelligently detects and hyper-targets individual hair follicles, distinguishing between hair and skin, with exceptional accuracy to ensure effective treatment that aims for permanent hair reduction without compromising the surrounding skin. Unlike traditional methods, the Epilaser boasts no limitations on sun exposure before or after treatment, allowing users the freedom to enjoy outdoor activities while undergoing their beauty regimen. Clinical studies reveal that with just 2-3 sessions per week over the course of three months, users can experience a remarkable 70% reduction in hair growth, making Epilaser a game-changer in the quest for smooth, hair-free skin.

"We invented home hair removal and now we are perfecting it," said Epilady CEO Moshe Rosenthal. "We take pride in offering a solution that focuses on consumer convenience and confidence by delivering outstanding results for everyone. The Epilaser is the future of beauty, where convenience, cost savings and timely results converge effortlessly."

The launch of the Epilaser marks a significant milestone in the beauty industry, empowering individuals to achieve professional-grade hair removal treatments in the comfort of their own homes. The Epilaser not only enhances the at-home beauty experience but also redefines the standards for hair removal solutions. Epilady continues to lead the way in innovation, setting a new benchmark that prioritizes safety and effectiveness, ultimately transforming the landscape of personal grooming and allowing users to enjoy salon-quality results minus the salon prices and wait times.

The Epilaser is available for purchase at www.epilaser.com for $999. For a limited time, you can save $200 with the code "EPILOVER200CYBER" until December 9. For more details on the Epilady Epilaser, please visit: www.epilaser.com.

About Epilady

Epilady caused a revolution in the hair removal industry with the introduction of the epilator in 1986, offering a cost-effective, at-home alternative to shaving and waxing. Since our inception, we have continued to lead the industry with innovative technology and enhanced designs, launching at least two new products every year. Committed to revolutionizing hair removal, Epilady created a completely new market and today, with over 30 years in the business we created, Epilady is still delivering the best in women's hair removal products, on the cutting edge of technology. Our commitment to a quality product has driven our success, and with strong brand-name recognition, "Epilady" has become the generic term for an epilator across the globe. Customer loyalty to the Epilady brand remains strong, with over 35 million people worldwide owning Epilady products.

