Epilepsy Foundation Expands to Middle and West Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epilepsy Foundation of East Tennessee (EFET) has announced the expansion of its service offerings to people with epilepsy across the entire state. While the organization already had offices in East and Southeast Tennessee, it previously had no local presence in the Middle and West regions of the state. Now, it has received a state appropriation to offer assistance to all 84,800 Tennesseans living with epilepsy.

Epilepsy Foundation bicycle helmet giveaway Epilepsy Foundation school presentation

State funding has allowed the Epilepsy Foundation to open and staff new local offices in Nashville, under the name Epilepsy Foundation Serving Middle Tennessee, and in Memphis, under the name Epilepsy Foundation West Tennessee.

"Before now, it was difficult to assist people in the two largest sections of the state remotely," said Pam Hughes, EFET's executive director. "But this neurological disorder affects people everywhere, and we're thrilled to be able to help those living with epilepsy across the entire Volunteer State."

During the fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, EFET is offering the following direct services to all Tennesseans with epilepsy:

Assistance with paying for a neurologist visit

Diagnostic testing required by a neurologist for accurate diagnosis and treatment

Assistance with obtaining and paying for seizure medications

Emergency dental services to remedy broken teeth resulting from seizures and gum diseases associated with seizure medications

Emotional support through monthly in-person and virtual support groups

Transportation to and from appointments, support groups, and other necessities

Summer camps to help children with epilepsy to connect with their peers

Wellness programs to address nutrition, mood disorders, memory issues, and more

Information about different types of seizures and the specialized first aid required for each

Referrals to any services needed for those with epilepsy

Free bicycle helmets for children ages 3-17 to prevent head injuries, the one and only preventable cause of epilepsy

The foundation also has a 24/7 Epilepsy and Seizures helpline, which can be reached at 1-800-332-1000.

"I want the Middle Tennessee office to help and support each individual with epilepsy," said Program Director Brandi Green, who runs the Nashville branch. "We are in this fight together. We are open and willing to help in any way we can."

The Middle Tennessee office is open from 8:30-4:30, Monday through Friday, at 555 Marriott Drive, Suite 330, Nashville, TN 37214. The office phone number is 615-928-1016.

"The need for assistance is great in West Tennessee's 21 counties, of which Shelby County (including Memphis and the surrounding areas) is the largest," said West Tennessee Satellite Director Joy Fields. "We are excited and eager to ensure that individuals living with epilepsy and their families are equipped with quality resources and support to overcome the many challenges associated with epilepsy."

The West Tennessee office is located at 6584 Poplar Ave., 2nd Floor, Memphis, TN 38138, and is open from 9:00-5:00, Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 615-928-1016.

About the Epilepsy Foundation of East Tennessee

THE EPILEPSY FOUNDATION's mission is to lead the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures, and save lives. Epilepsy is a central nervous system disorder (neurological disorder) in which the nerve cell activity in your brain is disturbed, causing a seizure during which you experience abnormal behavior, symptoms and sensations, including loss of consciousness.

THE EPILEPSY FOUNDATION OF EAST TENNESSEE is located at 1715 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917. It is open from 8:30-4:30 Monday through Friday, and can be reached by phone at (865) 522-4991.

Agency Contact:

Walt Evans

Morris Creative Group LLC

(865) 637-9869

[email protected]

SOURCE Epilepsy Foundation of East Tennessee