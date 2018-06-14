Epilepsy Foundation Kicks Off Lemonade for Livy Initiative with Shopko, Encouraging Communities across the Country to Make a Stand against Epilepsy

"This is our third year partnering with the Epilepsy Foundation on the Lemonade for Livy initiative to bring awareness about epilepsy and raise money for a great cause," said Steinhorst. "We are excited to once again work with the Epilepsy Foundation to make a stand against epilepsy by collecting donations and hosting lemonade stands in the communities we serve."

Lemonade for Livy began in 2011 with one lemonade stand in Clearwater, Fla. to honor Olivia (Livy) Scheinman, who since birth, has been plagued by the damaging effects of epilepsy. Livy had her first seizure shortly after she was born and then was diagnosed with a brain malformation which resulted in multifocal partial epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and other disabilities. While 13-year-old Livy continues to have seizures despite two brain surgeries, her twin sister Hailey, along with their parents, are committed to the Epilepsy Foundation's fight against seizures and helping find a cure.

"What started as a neighborhood lemonade stand has expanded into a nationwide initiative to raise awareness and funds to help families living with epilepsy," said Philip M. Gattone, president and CEO of the Epilepsy Foundation. "Today, Lemonade for Livy continues to grow thanks to the Shopko partnership and the community's support raising more than $380,000 since the initiative started and setting a goal to raise $250,000 this year."

All proceeds from Lemonade for Livy fund the Epilepsy Foundation's mission.

About Epilepsy

When a person has two unprovoked seizures or one unprovoked seizure with the likelihood of more, they are considered to have epilepsy. (An unprovoked seizure is one that occurs for no known reason.) Epilepsy affects more than 3.4 million people in the U.S. and 65 million worldwide. This year, another 150,000 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy. Despite all available treatments, at least 3 out of 10 people with epilepsy continue to experience uncontrolled seizures while many more experience less than optimal seizure control.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

The Epilepsy Foundation, a national non-profit with over 50 local organizations throughout the U.S., has led the fight against seizures since 1968. The Foundation is an unwavering ally for individuals and families impacted by epilepsy and seizures. The mission of the Epilepsy Foundation is: to lead the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures, and save lives. The Foundation works to ensure that people with seizures have the opportunity to live their lives to their fullest potential. For additional information, please visit epilepsy.com.

"Like" the Epilepsy Foundation on Facebook at facebook.com/epilepsyfoundationofamerica and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/epilepsyfdn.

About Shopko

Shopko is owned by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc., a leading private investment firm focused on leverage buyouts, equity, debt, and other investments in market-leading companies. Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Shopko Stores Operating Co., LLC is a $3 billion retailer that operates 380 stores in 26 states throughout the Central, Western and Pacific Northwest regions. Retail formats include 126 Shopko stores, providing quality name-brand merchandise, great values, pharmacy and optical services in small to mid-sized cities; 5 Shopko Express Rx stores, a convenient neighborhood drugstore concept; 6 Shopko Pharmacy locations; 1 Shopko Optical location and 242 Shopko Hometown stores, a smaller concept store developed to meet the needs of smaller communities. For more information, visit www.shopko.com. Follow Shopko at Facebook.com/Shopko.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epilepsy-foundation-kicks-off-lemonade-for-livy-initiative-with-shopko-encouraging-communities-across-the-country-to-make-a-stand-against-epilepsy-300666181.html

SOURCE Epilepsy Foundation of America

Related Links

https://www.epilepsy.com

