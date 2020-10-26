Epilepsy Foundation Kicks Off National Epilepsy Awareness Month with New Community Blog and Camila Coelho Sweepstakes

Early this year, Camila shared her journey with epilepsy — struggling with seizures as a young woman, overcoming the challenges and using her platform to help others living with epilepsy. Her passion for the cause, a pursuit to find the right treatment and her desire to inspire others to overcome their fears, made her eJourney one that she ultimately believed she needed to share.

"My biggest goal is to use my story to educate our society and community about epilepsy and seizures," said Camila. "What I've learned in this journey is that there are many people out there struggling with accepting themselves and feeling different because of their epilepsy. I'm hoping that my story inspires others to share theirs so that together we can create awareness and end the stigma associated with this condition."

The Epilepsy Foundation is also unveiling a new community blog called eJourney, which features stories from around the country of people living with epilepsy. eJourney is not only a reflection of Camila's story, but also the stories of many epilepsy warriors and their journeys navigating the epilepsies.

"Every person with epilepsy has a unique story to tell, and there is power behind those stories," said Laura Thrall, president and chief executive officer, Epilepsy Foundation. "National Epilepsy Awareness Month is a way for our community to raise their voice and share their journey, wherever they are in the fight against epilepsy — the struggles and successes that come with being strong and never giving up. I invite everyone to join me and Camila and take action together to make a bigger impact."

In addition, the Epilepsy Foundation is encouraging everyone to get Seizure First Aid certified this November. The Foundation is hoping to train at least 2,020 people during NEAM to increase the knowledge, skills and confidence in recognizing seizures and safely administering seizure first aid. The Epilepsy Foundation recently launched the first and only Seizure Recognition and First Aid certification training to support the 3.4 million people in the U.S. living with epilepsy. The free certification training incorporates the Epilepsy Foundation's approach to seizure first aid — #StaySafeSide.

For more information about NEAM 2020 activities, please visit epilepsy.com/NEAM.

About Epilepsy

According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide with no age, racial, social class, national or geographic boundaries. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy. It is the underlying tendency of the brain to produce seizures which are sudden abnormal bursts of electrical energy that disrupt brain functions.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

With a network of nearly 50 partners throughout the United States, the Epilepsy Foundation is leading the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy. The Foundation connects people to treatment, support and resources; leads advocacy efforts; funds innovative research and the training of specialists; and educates the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid. For more than five decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has shone a light on epilepsy to promote awareness and understanding, and to advocate for laws that matter to people with epilepsy, while also funding $68.7 million for epilepsy research and supporting 3,091 epilepsy investigators and specialists in their early careers. Over the past 18 years, in partnership with the CDC, the Epilepsy Foundation has helped to improve access to care for people with epilepsy, expanded its digital reach and online resources in homes across the country, and trained more than 500,000 school and community personnel in how to recognize seizures and administer seizure first aid. The Foundation has also assisted more than 123,470 people through its 24/7 Helpline in the past five years, and continues to focus on innovation, new therapies, community services, advocacy and education as key priorities. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

