Epilepsy Foundation to Host "END EPILEPSY® Live!" with Actor and Advocate Greg Grunberg

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate National Epilepsy Awareness Month, the Epilepsy Foundation is hosting a star-studded, four-hour livestream fundraiser special — "END EPILEPSY® Live!" — on November 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. PT. Hosted by actor and epilepsy advocate Greg Grunberg ("Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," "A Star is Born," "Star Trek Beyond"), the digital live show will feature stories of people living with epilepsy, interviews with influencers and celebrities, and musical performances. "END EPILEPSY Live!" brings the entertainment community together to help raise funds for education and services; research for better treatments and cures; training on seizure recognition and first aid; and advocacy to make an impact in the lives of the 3.4 million people in the United States living with epilepsy and seizures.

"We're honored to have a star-studded lineup and Greg Grunberg, my long-time friend and colleague in the fight to END EPILEPSY®, taking action together in this fundraiser special," said Philip M. Gattone, M.Ed., president and chief executive officer of the Epilepsy Foundation. "We are grateful for their time, talent and passion to make a difference in the lives of people with epilepsy. Our goal is to educate others, create awareness and raise funds to support our efforts to find cures and save lives."

Epilepsy can affect anyone with a brain. Each year there are 150,000 new cases of epilepsy. Over a lifetime, one in 10 people will have a seizure, and one in 26 will be diagnosed with epilepsy. In the U.S., there are more than twice as many people who live with epilepsy than with cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, and cystic fibrosis, combined. Yet, epilepsy receives one-tenth the research funding than any one of those neurological disorders.

"As a father of a 23-year-old who has had epilepsy for most of his life and wasn't always doing so well, I am passionate about this cause and committed to creating awareness about this brain disorder that can affect any one of us," said Grunberg. "I am excited to collaborate with the Epilepsy Foundation to host our third live event with the help of a ton of my super-talented pals. Once again, we're putting on a great show and helping to raise funds for epilepsy research, services and education."

"END EPILEPSY Live!" will feature musical performances from David Anders, Band from TV, Michael Chiklis, Randy Cooke, Five for Fighting, Mark Hildreth, Louis James, Zach Lombardo, Nick Marzock, Rob Mayes, Jason Charles Miller, Phil X, Drew Powell, Michael Rosenbaum, and Chris Stills.

The event will also include special appearances by J.J. Abrams, LeVar Burton, Bradley Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Garner, Scott Grimes, Melissa Joan Hart, Sean Hayes, Howie Mandel, Mary McCormack, Adrian Pasdar, Melissa Peterman, Chris Pine, Raven-Symoné, William Shatner, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Milo Ventimiglia, and Henry Winkler.

The livestream is supported by sponsors including CBS Local; SK Life Science, Inc.; Greenwich Biosciences; and LivaNova.

"END EPILEPSY Live!" will be webcast on epilepsy.com, YouTube, and CBSlocal.com/EndEpilepsy. To tune in to the livestream, please visit epilepsy.com/Live.

About Epilepsy

According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide with no age, racial, social class, national or geographic boundaries. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy. It is the underlying tendency of the brain to produce seizures which are sudden abnormal bursts of electrical energy that disrupt brain functions.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

With a network of nearly 50 partners throughout the United States, the Epilepsy Foundation is leading the fight to END EPILEPSY®. The Foundation connects people to treatment, support and resources; leads advocacy efforts; funds innovative research and the training of specialists; and educates the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid. For more than five decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has shone a light on epilepsy to promote awareness and understanding, and to advocate for laws that matter to people with epilepsy, while also funding $68.7 million for epilepsy research and supporting 3,091 epilepsy investigators and specialists in their early careers. Over the past 18 years, in partnership with the CDC, the Epilepsy Foundation has helped to improve access to care for people with epilepsy, expanded its digital reach and online resources in homes across the country, and trained more than 500,000 school and community personnel in how to recognize seizures and administer seizure first aid. The Foundation has also assisted more than 123,470 people through its 24/7 Helpline in the past five years, and continues to focus on innovation, new therapies, community services, advocacy and education as key priorities. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

