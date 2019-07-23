Epilepsy Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: Overview

This report analyzes the global epilepsy therapeutics market in terms of its current and future scenario.Epilepsy is a central nervous system disorder in which the brain activity becomes abnormal, thereby resulting in periods of unusual behavior or seizures, sensations, and sometimes, even loss of awareness.







Epilepsy is generally diagnosed after a person has experienced at least two seizures that didn't occur due to known medical condition; for instance, extremely low blood sugar or alcohol withdrawal.The treatment of epilepsy can be carried out with antiepileptic medications (AEDs), diet therapy, and surgery.



Epilepsy therapeutics or medications are the starting treatment choice for almost all patients with multiple seizures.According to American Association of Neurological Surgeons, epilepsy therapeutics are significantly effective and completely control seizures in a majority (approximately 70%) of patients.



The drugs prevent seizures by decreasing the tendency of the brain cells to send excessive and confused electrical impulses.



This report on the global epilepsy therapeutics market comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information about different segments of the market.The report also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on product, distribution channel, and geography.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section.Moreover, the section comprises the company profiles with a business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market.



It also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography, and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the epilepsy therapeutics market.



Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global epilepsy therapeutics market has been segmented into first generation epilepsy therapeutics, second generation epilepsy therapeutics, and third generation epilepsy therapeutics.In terms of distribution channel, the global epilepsy therapeutics market has been classified into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.



The global epilepsy therapeutics market has been analyzed based on approvals and launches of products, research and developmental activities, and presence of key players in the region. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period of 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.



Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global epilepsy therapeutics market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in these regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and their key countries have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2019-2027, considering 2018 as the base year. This report also covers the competitive scenario of the market in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report profiles major players operating in the global epilepsy therapeutics market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, and business strategies. Major companies profiled in this report are Pfizer, Inc., UCB S.A., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eisai Co., Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC., and Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.



The global epilepsy therapeutics market has been segmented as mentioned below:



Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market, by Product

First Generation Epilepsy Therapeutics

Second Generation Epilepsy Therapeutics

Third Generation Epilepsy Therapeutics



Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy



Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa



