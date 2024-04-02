EpiMedTech Global to Present Revolutionary Epigenetics Research at MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference

HONG KONG, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiMedTech Global, the parent company of HKG epiTherapeutics (the "Company"), a commercial-stage biotech company developing novel tools for the early detection of cancer and promoting healthy aging, announced the Company's Chairman and CEO, Moshe Szyf, Ph.D., FRSC, FCAHS, will be presenting at the MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference on April 3, 2024, at 10:55 a.m. ET in New York, NY. The presentation will spotlight groundbreaking advancements in DNA methylation and its significant potential in transforming global healthcare through early disease detection.

DNA methylation, a critical process in epigenetic signaling, acts as a sophisticated regulatory mechanism, controlling gene expression without altering the DNA sequence itself. This "bookmarking" of genetic material is pivotal in embryonic development and is subject to changes that can lead to various diseases, including cardiovascular disorders, metabolic syndromes and cancer.

The presentation will highlight the substantial impact of epigenetic markers in early disease detection, underscoring EpiMedTech Global's unique position in the market with its platform-based approach. Unlike traditional single-test methods, the Company's platform offers a versatile foundation for a wide array of tests, ensuring adaptability and scalability in the fast-evolving field of epigenetics.

"EpiMedTech Global is at the forefront of leveraging DNA methylation for early disease detection, aiming to bridge the vast gap between the potential of epigenetic research and its current clinical application," said Prof. Szyf. "Our innovative tools are designed to be accurate, cost-effective and globally accessible, heralding a new era in preventive healthcare."

About EpiMedTech Global

EpiMedTech Global, formerly known as HKG Epitherapeutics, is a pioneering company dedicated to transforming healthcare through the power of epigenetics. With a focus on early disease detection and a platform-based approach to testing, EpiMedTech Global is committed to making advanced healthcare solutions accessible on a global scale.

