Epinephrine Autoinjector Market to Grow by USD 2.44 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Rising Allergy Prevalence and AI-Powered Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global epinephrine autoinjector market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.44 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 10.59% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of allergies is driving market growth, with a trend towards frequent product launches due to government pressure on vendors. However, product recalls and regulatory issues poses a challenge. Key markaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BIOPROJET, Crossject, Halozymet players include Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., ALK Abello AS, Amneal Pharme Therapeutics Inc., kaleo Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC, Mylan Inc, Sanofi SA, and Lincoln Medical Ltd. Itelliject Inc, Hospira Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Antares Pharma Inc..

Epinephrine Autoinjector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.59% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2.44 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Key companies profiled Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., ALK Abello AS, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BIOPROJET, Crossject, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., kaleo Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc, Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC, Mylan Inc, Sanofi SA, Lincoln Medical Ltd. Itelliject Inc, Hospira Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Antares Pharma Inc..

Market Driver

The Epinephrine Autoinjector market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising acceptance and increased awareness of these life-saving devices. These handheld devices, which include epinephrine pens and epipens, are essential for treating acute anaphylactic reactions caused by allergic responses to insect bites or stings. Healthcare professionals recommend Epinephrine Autoinjectors for prompt intervention during severe allergic reactions. Dosage and age group are crucial considerations in the Epinephrine Autoinjector market. These devices come in specific doses and are available for various age groups. Epinephrine, also known as Adrenaline, is a vital medication that counteracts the effects of anaphylaxis by constricting blood vessels and increasing blood flow. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and other manufacturers offer generic versions of Epinephrine Autoinjectors, providing affordability and convenience for consumers. Innovative technologies, such as needle-free injectors, are also gaining popularity due to their ease of use. However, recurring product recalls can pose a challenge to market growth. Digital health platforms and autoinjector training programs are essential for patient awareness and self-administration. Epinephrine Autoinjectors are compact, user-friendly, and convenient, making them a preferred choice for individuals with allergies and anaphylactic shock. The burden of allergies and the rate of diagnosis continue to drive market growth.

The US epinephrine autoinjector market is expected to experience several new product launches in the upcoming years due to increased pressure from the US government on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve more generic alternatives. For instance, following the price increase of Viatris EpiPen, US Governor Margaret Wood Hassan urged the FDA to consider approving other epinephrine autoinjectors, including generics. Companies like Bausch Health and ALK Abello, with significant European market shares, may enter the US market in response to this initiative. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, for example, launched the AJOVY in the prefilled YpsoMate 2 in March 2020.

Market Challenges

The Epinephrine Autoinjector market faces several challenges in providing effective solutions for acute anaphylactic reactions. Dosage and age group specificity are crucial considerations for allergic diseases affecting various age groups and triggers like insect bites or stings. Healthcare professionals and consumers alike require easy-to-use, needle-free Epinephrine Autoinjectors, such as epinephrine pens or epipens, for prompt intervention during severe allergic reactions. Manufacturers like Amphastar Pharmaceuticals offer pre-filled Epinephrine Autoinjectors, ensuring specific doses of this life-saving medication. However, challenges persist with recurring product recalls and the rising acceptance of generic versions. Innovative technologies, increased awareness, and consumer preference for convenient, self-administration devices are driving the market. Digital health platforms and autoinjector training are essential for patient awareness and effective use. Epinephrine, also known as Adrenaline, counteracts allergic responses by constricting blood vessels and increasing blood flow. Epinephrine Autoinjectors are compact, user-friendly handheld devices that can save lives during anaphylactic shock.

The epinephrine autoinjector market has encountered challenges due to product recalls and regulatory hurdles. The FDA's approval process for these devices has been lengthy, allowing Viatris to dominate the US market. With Sanofi's exit, Viatris became the sole supplier, partially due to the FDA's limited approval of competitors' products and the lack of an automated manufacturing facility for Impax Laboratories' generic Adrenaclick. Given the critical importance of accurate epinephrine dose delivery during anaphylactic shock, product recalls are a necessary response.

Segment Overview

This epinephrine autoinjector market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 0.30gm

1.2 0.15gm

1.3 0.50gm End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 clinics

2.3 Homecare Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 0.30gm- The global epinephrine autoinjector market for the 0.30gm dosage segment is projected to experience significant growth due to increasing sales of generic options. Amneal Pharmaceuticals' Adrenaclick and Viatris' upcoming generic EpiPen have gained traction following price increases by key players. In Europe, market share for Viatris may decrease due to the availability of various brands. Additionally, the gradual price hikes by Viatris and the exit of competitors have encouraged research and development of alternative autoinjectors, ensuring market expansion for the 0.30gm dosage segment.

Research Analysis

Epinephrine autoinjectors are handheld devices used to deliver a precise dosage of epinephrine, also known as adrenaline, during acute anaphylactic reactions. These reactions are severe allergic responses to allergens such as foods, medications, insect bites, or stings. Epinephrine autoinjectors are essential for individuals in the age group prone to allergic diseases, enabling them to self-administer the medication during emergencies. The devices come in various forms, including epinephrine pens and needle-free injectors, making them user-friendly for patients and healthcare professionals alike. Innovative technologies continue to emerge in the epinephrine autoinjector market, offering generic goods that cater to the rising acceptance of these life-saving tools. Dosages of epinephrine vary depending on the specific product and patient needs.

Market Research Overview

Epinephrine autoinjectors, also known as epinephrine pens or EpiPens, are handheld devices that deliver a specific dose of epinephrine, a life-saving medication used to counteract severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis caused by allergic diseases such as insect bites or stings. These devices are essential for individuals in the age group prone to such reactions, including children and healthcare professionals. The dosage administered by these autoinjectors can vary, with some providing a bronchodilator effect to improve blood flow and counteract the narrowing of blood vessels during anaphylaxis. The rising acceptance and increased awareness of epinephrine autoinjectors have led to the development of innovative technologies, including needle-free injectors and digital health platforms for autoinjector training. The convenience and consumer preference for self-administration devices have also driven the market growth. However, recurring product recalls and the burden of allergies, which necessitate the use of these devices, present challenges to the market. Epinephrine, also known as adrenaline, is a hormone and medication used to treat acute anaphylactic reactions. It works by constricting blood vessels, increasing heart rate and blood pressure, and opening up airways to counteract the symptoms of anaphylaxis. Epinephrine autoinjectors are pre-filled with this medication and are compact, user-friendly devices that can be carried by individuals at risk of severe allergic reactions for prompt intervention during an emergency.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

0.30gm



0.15gm



0.50gm

End-user

Hospitals



Clinics



Homecare

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

