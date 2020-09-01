Epion Health Announces New Patient Services Solution

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epion Health , a leader in digital patient engagement solutions, announces the widespread availability of Epion Patient Services as a core feature of its Digital Check-in platform. After a successful beta, Epion Patient Services is proven to offer a way for providers to digitally communicate the availability of meaningful and relevant services – such as prescription discount and Medicare education and enrollment programs – directly to patients during check-in. This unique feature increases access to needed services, which leads to improved patient outcomes and satisfaction as well as practice operational efficiencies.

"We pride ourselves on using the latest technology to bring our patients the highest quality of orthopedic care in a compassionate, patient-friendly environment," said Andrew Wade, CEO of OrthoSC. "Epion Patient Services is already proving to be an efficient way to educate and share resources with our patients in a way that not only keeps our patients in control of their privacy and options but also keeps our check-in workflow on track – all at no additional cost to our practice."

Epion Patient Services seamlessly integrates into Epion Check-In where a patient can opt-in to learn more about a service. All interactions with the service partner occur outside or after the check-in workflow, so there is no distraction from, or time added to, the check-in process. By partnering with best-in-class service providers, Epion Patient Services has the ability to offer patient-specific, meaningful services aligned with patient and provider goals. These high-quality services are presented to patients based on their unique needs and can range from health education and pharmacy information to patient finance and behavioral health programs.

"Our healthcare providers are being asked to do more with less resources than ever before, and our clients have challenged us to help them be successful in this new way of operating," said Joe Blewitt, CEO of Epion Health. "Epion Patient Services specifically aims to provide valuable information to patients, previously handled in waiting rooms or other touch points during a visit, or not at all. Our Check-In solution is a perfect venue to present relevant and meaningful services to patients based on their specific needs. The program saves our clients valuable time while keeping their patients educated and informed."

Patient Services is spearheaded by Epion's most recent executive hire, Josh Schwartz, chief business development officer. Josh's efforts, including Patient Services, reflect Epion's commitment to industry partnership and collaboration.

About Epion Health, Inc.

Epion Health is a leader in digital patient engagement solutions that empower providers to deliver high-quality care that's convenient, accessible, efficient and profitable. Our secure, HIPAA-compliant platform makes it easy to connect with patients any time, from anywhere, at all points along the care journey. Epion's commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service has made us a top-rated, trusted partner to healthcare organizations across the nation. For more information, visit www.epionhealth.com .

