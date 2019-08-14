Epion Health Earns 276th Spot on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epion Health, a leader in patient access solutions for healthcare providers, is pleased to announce its placement as No. 276 on the Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2019. Inclusion on this prestigious list highlights Epion's focus on innovation and customer success.

"Being recognized by Inc. is a testament to our team's dedication to deliver a software platform that automates multiple inefficient, manual workflows in the highly complex healthcare ecosystem," said Joe Blewitt, CEO at Epion Health. "We have the honor of working with many high-performing clients, and we are so appreciative of the close relationships we have with each of them. We partner with our clients to stay ahead of the continuous need to solve real problems in healthcare."

Inc. 5000 honorees are ranked according to percentage growth of their annual revenue over a three-year period. Epion Health achieved a revenue growth rate of 1,599.5% to make the Inc. 5000 list, and this extremely high ranking puts them on the even more prestigious Inc. 500 list. Within the software category, Epion ranks 33rd on the list.

Epion offers a solution to automate the collection of patient information and payments for physician practices and large healthcare organizations. Epion maintains a 92% patient satisfaction rating and is the top-rated partner of more than 250 partners in athenahealth's More Disruption Please (MDP) marketplace.

About Epion Health, Inc.

Founded in 2011, Epion Health has emerged as a leader in patient access solutions for healthcare providers. Its flagship product, Epion Check-in, offers a cloud-based solution to automate the collection of patient information and payments for physician practices and ambulatory clinics. Epion's solution aims to eliminate inefficient and error-prone manual check-in methods, resulting in measurable improvements to practice success, and patient and staff satisfaction. Epion also offers patient health risk assessments and other solutions to support clinical workflows and facilitate the delivery of value-based care. For more information about Epion Health, visit www.epionhealth.com or email info@epionhealth.com .

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://www.inc.com .

