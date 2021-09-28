Epion Health Ranked as one of the Best Places to Work Again in 2021

Modern Healthcare names Epion Health among Best Places to Work in Healthcare for third consecutive year. Tweet this

Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products and services.

As the healthcare industry sits squarely on the frontlines of this pandemic, the mission of the Best Places to Work program has only become more important. Healthcare leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, their employees, is vital.

"The healthcare workforce has undergone a true test in the past year and a half. In high-performing and successful teams, regard for employees' well-being, acknowledgment of their contributions, and deference to their experience and dedication all helped maintain professionalism and productivity," said Aurora Aguilar, Editor of Modern Healthcare. "We congratulate all of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for emphasizing that compassion and respect are essential to an engaged and productive workforce."

Epion Health was honored at the 2021 Best Places to Work Gala on Thursday, September 16. This is the third consecutive year Epion Health has made the list.

About Epion Health, Inc.

Epion Health is a leader in digital patient engagement solutions that empower providers to deliver high-quality care that's convenient, accessible, efficient and profitable. Our secure, HIPAA-compliant platform makes it easy to connect with patients any time, from anywhere, at all points along the care journey. Epion's commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service has made us a top-rated, trusted partner to healthcare organizations across the nation. For more information, visit www.epionhealth.com .

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions .

