Epionce Launches New Anti-Aging Product: Intense Recharge Mask

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epionce, a leader in innovative, barrier-first skincare, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest groundbreaking product: Intense Recharge Mask. This luxurious mask is a game-changer in anti-aging skincare and is designed to combat the visible signs of aging while nourishing and revitalizing the skin.

Supercharged with next-generation botanical extracts and blended with Epionce's proven barrier-rejuvenating ingredients, this new clay-based mask is expertly formulated to help refine, smooth, and visibly improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Intense Recharge Mask is clinically proven to enhance skin radiance, revealing a brighter, more healthy-looking complexion, and delivering visible results after just one use.

"New extraction methodologies have continued to evolve for botanically based ingredients. These methodologies significantly improve the therapeutic benefits by expanding the number of bioactives extracted from the plant," said Dr. Carl Thornfeldt, board-certified dermatologist and creator of Epionce skincare. "During my ongoing research in therapeutic botanicals, I have uncovered many new ingredients that I believe would enhance the skin. The best way to introduce these new ingredients specifically was within a wash-off mask that complements daily leave-on products."

"This launch represents a breakthrough in delivering a brighter, more youthful complexion," continues Dr. Thornfeldt, "As part of a barrier-boosting Epionce regimen, the Intense Recharge Mask serves as an adjunct to all the benefits already being realized within that regimen, such as minimizing multiple signs of visible aging."

Key ingredients include:

Kaolin (Clay): Helps remove impurities from the skin and soothe visible irritation

Enmei Extract (Isodonis japonicus): This potent antioxidant rejuvenates the skin barrier, visibly firms, and reduces signs of aging

Immortelle Extract (Helichrysum italicum): Hydrates the barrier, calms visible irritation, and reveals skin radiance

Red Seaweed (Jania rubens): A powerful natural hydrator that refines skin texture and smooths wrinkles

Noni Extract (Morinda citrifolia): Known for anti-inflammatory and healing properties, it repairs skin and supports collagen production

Wild Carrot (Daucus carota sative): Provides potent calming benefits, recharges the barrier, and rapidly soothes skin. Its antioxidants protect against environmental damage, slowing down aging.

Pink Catchfly: Rejuvenates the barrier and calms stressed skin

Green Algae (Chlorella vulgaris): Detoxifies and promotes cell turnover, and instantly hydrates and boosts the skin barrier

Asian Kelp (Undaria pinnatifida): Supports the skin barrier and helps calm visible redness

Safflower Seed Oil (Carthamus tinctorius): Rich in fatty acids, which are key components of the skin, naturally hydrating to help maintain moisture in the skin. It is also full of antioxidants and helps calm redness caused by irritation.

Samphire (Crithmum maritimum): Provides the functionality of retinoids but without the harsh side effects. It is a rich source of polyphenols and tocopherols, providing antioxidant properties.

Sunflower (Helianthus annuus): Contains potent antioxidants and is a rich source of fatty acids in a form that the skin can use, including linoleic acid, which helps retain moisture and boost skin recovery

In clinical trials, 92% of participants reported more radiant-looking skin after just one application, while 91% noticed a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles after four weeks of consistent use. The Intense Recharge Mask is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and blemish-prone, it is non-comedogenic, paraben-free, and fragrance-free.

Epionce has crafted this mask to offer more than just skincare benefits; it's an indulgent experience. The airy, creamy texture effortlessly glides onto the skin, providing a soothing sensation as it tightens, firms, and delivers an instant, radiant glow.

The Intense Recharge Mask is available in the U.S. through thousands of medical skin professionals as well as Epionce.com and will be available at select retail partners like Amazon.com, Dermstore.com, Lovelyskin.com, and Skinstore.com. The product is priced at $80 for a 50g (Net Wt. 1.7 oz) jar.

About Epionce:

Epionce is a physician-strength skincare line created in 2002 by Dr. Carl Thornfeldt, a board-certified clinical dermatologist and pioneer in skin barrier research. Dr. Thornfeldt created Epionce to help him care better for his patients by putting the skin barrier first with skincare products that would change their lives. Truly a pioneer, Dr. Thornfeldt was awarded the first-ever patent on skin barrier health in 1997.

After years of original research on the skin barrier, Dr. Thornfeldt looked to botanicals for a solution, and in 2002, the flagship Epionce Renewal Facial Cream was launched. Advanced clinical testing confirmed that Epionce Renewal Facial Cream, when used with Epionce Lytic Tx, provides better visible anti-aging results than leading retinoids. Epionce's barrier-nurturing products are backed by patient safety studies and proven clinical results that address skin issues and skin aging. The comprehensive Epionce skincare range is designed to be customized by a medical professional for a patient's skin type and concern.

A multiple beauty award winner in leading industry publications, all Epionce products are researched, designed, formulated, and tested for superior product performance, safety, freshness, and efficacy in its own U.S. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected the laboratory and manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho. The Epionce brand is manufactured and distributed by Episciences, Inc. Epionce products can be found in the United States and internationally. For more information, visit epionce.com.

