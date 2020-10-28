Epiphany Studios Offers Custom, Handcrafted Memorial Glass Artwork Using Pet Cremation Ashes

Each piece is handcrafted by an epiphany studios artist with the utmost care and respect for the pet's memory, and all orders include a memorial certificate of authenticity.

"I'm always honored to help people celebrate their pets' lives using glass," says Wagner, an ardent cat lover and member of the Michigan Humane Society Board of Directors. "Working with glass is such an intimate process. There's something beautiful about imbuing the artwork with an animal's ashes to transform their memory into a tangible, one-of-a-kind object."

Memorial glass can be purchased online from the epiphany studios webstore, with customization options and instructions for mailing ashes built into the checkout process. Prices range from $70–$300. Pieces are handcrafted and shipped to customers within 6-8 weeks of ashes arriving at the studio.

