epiq Animal Health and Vetramil to Offer Specially Formulated Animal Skincare Products

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- epiq Animal Health, a value-added distributor and solutions provider, and Vetramil USA Inc., have entered into a distribution and strategy agreement.

Vetramil's Ointment with honey

Previously, only available abroad, the Vetramil line of products have been proven effective for the care of various skin types in assisting the natural recovery of the skin, fur, and ears. It is compiled for both large and small animal populations, including birds, snakes, and reptiles. All Vetramil products are honey based with enzymes and essential oils contributing to the purifying properties of skin care. Their special grade honey formulation clearly distinguishes Vetramil products from other honey-based products.

They currently have locations in remote areas of Europe where the bees access their proprietary blend of flora. There are never any pesticides used and to ensure the ideal composition their honey is carefully collected at specific times. Strict quality standards ensure that only honey with the correct composition and without chemical residues are used for Vetramil products. Their bee colonies are cared for in the traditional manner by professional beekeepers, with respect for nature and for the health of the bees.

Willem Bosma (CEO of Vetramil USA Inc.): "We are very excited to team up with epiq to make our products widely available in the United States. As we have seen in many countries where we are present, animal health care centers highly appreciate our products, and we are pleased that with the expertise and network of epiq Animal Health, we can make Vetramil products available to all pets and animals in the US."

The companies will work together for supply chain solutions while also educating and training animal health communities in the United States. The product just launched so check with your preferred distributor for availability.

epiq's mission is to partner with animal health manufacturers and distributors to get industry-leading products and innovations into the hands of veterinary professionals and pet owners. Partnering with Vetramil supports this mission. For more information, email [email protected].

About epiq Animal Health: epiq Animal Health is a value-added distributor and strategic partner for manufacturers in the animal health industry. They create efficiencies for the supply chain, partner for success with product management, and deliver on the go-to market strategy. By using industry insights and relationships, they find paths to success in distribution channels. Learn more at epiqah.com.

About Vetramil: Vetramil's products are based on natural honey and are well studied. The outstanding experience from clinical use in several European countries has encouraged the company to further develop products and make them widely available. It is Vetramil's mission to be a leader in developing honey-based applications in wound- and skincare for all animals. Learn more at https://vetramilpro.com/.

